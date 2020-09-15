Leigh Griffiths scored a hat-trick when the sides last met, a 5-0 Celtic victory in March

Zdenek Zlamal will continue in goal for St Mirren after his emergency loan signing on Saturday, with Peter Urminsky available to take a place on the bench.

However, striker Kristian Dennis is having a scan on an injury suffered at the weekend and is likely to miss out.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has recovered from his calf injury but, having last played in March, will not be in the squad as he builds up fitness.

Winger Mikey Johnston continues his recovery from calf surgery.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "It's always a challenge when you play Celtic and they come into this game off the back of a good performance and result.

"I think they've strengthened in the past few weeks - Shane Duffy is a terrific signing - and Albian Ajeti once he's up to speed will make a really good partnership with Odsonne Edouard. But if we stick to the game plan we'll give ourselves a chance of getting a good result."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "I think it's just a question of Jim trying to refocus again after what's been a difficult week. I'm sure he will be looking for a response.

"We have always found it really tough to play there, it's a tight pitch. I'm just looking for us to build on the win from the weekend."

Did you know? St Mirren are winless in 21 league meetings with Celtic (D2 L19) since a 4-0 victory in March 2010 under Gus MacPherson.

