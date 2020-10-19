Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen19:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium, Scotland

Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 3Hoban
  • 14Taylor
  • 4Considine
  • 11Hedges
  • 19Ferguson
  • 15McGeouch
  • 17Hayes
  • 25Wright
  • 50Watkins
  • 32Edmondson

Substitutes

  • 2Logan
  • 5Leigh
  • 8Ojo
  • 10McGinn
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 18McLennan
  • 33Kennedy
  • 40McCrorie
  • 43Woods

Hamilton

  • 23Fulton
  • 27Hodson
  • 2Odoffin
  • 12Want
  • 3McMann
  • 15Hughes
  • 34Callachan
  • 7Collar
  • 8Martin
  • 20Moyo
  • 9Ogkmpoe

Substitutes

  • 4Stirling
  • 5Easton
  • 14Trafford
  • 17Stanger
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 22Gourlay
  • 32Smith
  • 36Owolabi
  • 37Johnson
Referee:
Nick Walsh

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers119202632329
2Celtic108112571825
3Hibernian116321610621
4Aberdeen9612106419
5Kilmarnock104241512314
6Dundee Utd11335816-812
7Ross County11335716-912
8Livingston113261318-511
9St Johnstone11317916-710
10Motherwell9225713-68
11St Mirren10217615-97
12Hamilton102171121-107
View full Scottish Premiership table

