Motherwell's disallowed goal in the 0-0 draw against Hibernian "should have stood", says manager Stephen Robinson.

Team-mate Sherwin Seedorf was penalised for offside when Jordan White netted from the edge of the box in the first half at Easter Road.

The point ended Hibs' perfect start in the Scottish Premiership but sent them top, a point above Rangers, who play Livingston on Sunday.

"We should have won 1-0 - we need VAR up here," said Robinson.

"I don't know how the linesman can make that call. Our players were told that he was interfering with play and in line with the goalkeeper, but I've seen it back and he wasn't."

Hibs were a shadow of the side whose three wins was their best opening to a top-flight campaign since 1974.

After starting with back-to-back defeats, Motherwell were well worth their second successive point after a much-improved performance which leaves them ninth.

The sides' contrasting early-season fortunes were not evident as Robinson's men started full of purpose and threat, with Callum Lang drawing a brilliant sprawling save from Ofir Marciano.

Scotland full-back Stephen O'Donnell has been brought in to bolster Motherwell's defence, but almost had a telling impact at the other end, poking wide after being picked out by a wonderful long pass from David Turnbull.

This was more like the swashbuckling Motherwell of last season and fit-again Turnbull was at the heart of it, with a touch and vision that sets the 21-year-old attacking midfielder apart.

Hibs showed flashes of the attacking menace that had powered their flawless start. Martin Boyle was foiled by goalkeeper Trevor Carson in a one-on-one and fluffed a second-half chance at the near post. Kevin Nisbet had a shot blocked by Declan Gallagher, and Christian Doidge headed wide from a corner.

But Motherwell continued to look the likelier. Lang's head flick dropped a yard wide although the visitors - like Turnbull - ran out of steam as the game fizzled to a conclusion.

Man of the match - David Turnbull

The young Motherwell midfielder is returning to his best after knee surgery

What did we learn?

Hibs' 100% record is gone, but they displayed the grittier side of their game to dig in for a point when nowhere near their best. That fighting spirit was sorely lacking from the Easter Road side last season, and means Jack Ross' reshaped team continues to grow in stature.

Motherwell's wait for a first win continues, yet the Fir Park players have clearly taken Robinson's criticism on board following a lacklustre start to the campaign. There were no passengers in claret and amber this time and the standard has been set. If it is maintained, the victories will soon flow.

What did they say?

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "Defensively, I'm pleased as we limited Motherwell's opportunities. In possession, we were nowhere near where we normally are. We looked flat overall.

"It's still been a very good start, it could have been an excellent start if we'd been better tonight."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "I can see why the official has given the offside, but as White hits the ball, Seedorf is not in line with the goalkeeper. It comes off the Hibs man and the goal should have stood.

"We deserved to win and dominated large parts of the game against a very good Hibs side."

What next?

Motherwell host Hamilton Academical - who remain without a point - in a Lanarkshire derby next Saturday while Hibs are in action the following day against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.