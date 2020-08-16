Scottish Premiership
HamiltonHamilton Academical0St MirrenSt Mirren1
Brian Rice felt "aggrieved" and "very concerned" following Hamilton Academical's third straight Scottish Premiership loss against St Mirren.

Hamilton are on zero points with Aberdeen, who have played two games fewer, while St Mirren are fifth after their second win of the campaign.

Jon Obika turned in Richard Tait's cross to score the only goal at the Hope Stadium.

"I thought the goal was going to come," Rice told BBC Scotland.

"The second half - that's the kind of performance I'm after. I feel a wee bit aggrieved that we didn't get anything.

"When you don't win, it's very concerning, but all we can do now is prepare for next week against Motherwell."

Once again, St Mirren's defensive summer signings were to the fore with Marcus Fraser, Joe Shaughnessy and Tait making their mark - and not only in their own box.

Shaughnessy twice went close at corners and Fraser tried to emulate his fellow full-back's assist when he set up Junior Morias to scoop wide.

Hamilton's David Templeton and David Moyo had asked questions of Jak Alnwick in the opening period and the keeper had more to do early in the second when Ross Callachan burst forward to have a shot tipped over.

And St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin was delighted with his defence following a second 1-0 win in three games, with Alnwick drawing particular praise.

"I knew how difficult Vaclav Hladky was going to be to replace," Goodwin said. "Everybody knows how good Jak's distribution is. He can ping a ball here, there and everywhere better than some of the outfield players.

"But some of the shot-stopping saves he's made in the last three games have been outstanding. He's probably the form keeper in the league."

Man of the match - Joe Shaughnessy

Joe Shaughnessy challenges Scott Martin
With another assured performance, Shaughnessy is looking like one of the summer's best signings

What did we learn?

Switching from 4-5-1 to 4-4-2 gave St Mirren more menace in attack than they had in either of their previous games.

The only concern for Goodwin will be the amount of chances they passed up during their dominant first half.

Templeton's return to the starting line-up improved Accies' guile in attacking areas for Rice's team.

But with only one goal from their opening three games, they need to start scoring soon or risk being isolated at the foot of the table

What did they say?

Rice 'thought a goal would come' in Accies loss

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "Second half was the best we've played this season. If we keep doing that, the goals will come.

"The pleasing thing is we kept going and we're making chances."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We had six or seven very, very good opportunities. Thankfully we were able to take one of them.

"We could've certainly made life a whole lot more comfortable than what it ended up being."

St Mirren boss lauds 'form keeper' Alnwick

What's next?

Hamilton travel to Motherwell next Saturday for the first Lanarkshire derby of the season while St Mirren will be at home to Ross County.

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 23Fulton
  • 27Hodson
  • 2Odoffin
  • 12Want
  • 3McMann
  • 11SmithSubstituted forJohnsonat 54'minutes
  • 34CallachanSubstituted forMimnaughat 81'minutes
  • 8Martin
  • 19Winter
  • 20MoyoSubstituted forOgkmpoeat 54'minutes
  • 10Templeton

Substitutes

  • 6Hamilton
  • 9Ogkmpoe
  • 14Trafford
  • 16Fjørtoft
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 21Munro
  • 22Gourlay
  • 32Smith
  • 37Johnson

St Mirren

  • 1AlnwickBooked at 90mins
  • 22Fraser
  • 16FoleyBooked at 57mins
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 2TaitBooked at 78mins
  • 14MacPherson
  • 6Sheron
  • 10McAllisterSubstituted forDurmusat 61'minutes
  • 17McGrath
  • 19Morias
  • 9Obika

Substitutes

  • 11Durmus
  • 15Baird
  • 23Thorvaldsson
  • 25Erhahon
  • 26Lyness
  • 27Urminsky
  • 30Henderson
  • 33Jamieson
  • 35Jack
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home12
Away19
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hamilton Academical 0, St. Mirren 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 0, St. Mirren 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Lee Hodson.

  4. Booking

    Jak Alnwick (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Morias.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Reegan Mimnaugh replaces Ross Callachan.

  8. Post update

    Lee Hodson (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren).

  10. Booking

    Richard Tait (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Justin Johnson (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Richard Tait (St. Mirren).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Junior Morias with a through ball.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Templeton.

  15. Post update

    Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Obika (St. Mirren).

  17. Post update

    Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Templeton.

  20. Post update

    David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

