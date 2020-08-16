Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Alex Dyer feels his Kilmarnock team should have had enough nous to see out their Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone.

The hosts led through Aaron Tshibola's 61st-minute strike as they searched for a first win of the campaign.

However, they were undone by a senseless red card for Ross Millen and two late goals by David Weatherspoon and Michael O'Halloran in the 2-1 loss.

"There's enough in that changing room to see it out. We didn't," Dyer said.

In the 86th minute, panicky defending allowed Liam Craig to nab possession and cut back for Weatherspoon to smash in the equaliser with his left foot.

Further horror was to visit the Rugby Park hosts when, four minutes into stoppage time, Scotland international Stuart Findlay opted to pass the ball back 35 yards or so to goalkeeper Danny Rogers.

O'Halloran leapt on the chance to slide home from a tight angle and give Callum Davidson's men their first win of the campaign.

"It's our mistakes. That should have gone out for a throw-in," Dyer said of St Johnstone's gifted winner. "And for the first goal he should have stayed calm and just cleared the ball and not slash at it."

St Johnstone goalkeeper Elliot Parish had denied the hosts a healthy half-time lead, saving Findlay's driven free-kick and Chris Burke's volley, while the crossbar keep out Kirk Broadfoot's header.

Callum Hendry offered a reminder of the visitors' goal threat, with Rogers denying the young striker's well-struck free-kick, then another from a swivel and snap shot.

Man of the match - Elliot Parish

Parish may have been beaten by Tshibola for Kilmarnock's goal, but the Englishman palmed away a Stuart Findlay free-kick and tipped to safety a fierce Chris Burke volley to keep St Johnstone in the game

What did we learn?

Is it bad luck or a self-destructive streak that leaves Kilmarnock on two points rather than eight this weekend? Most likely both. Against Ross County on Wednesday, they trailed, then led, but were pegged back, while having two strong penalty claims denied and conceding a soft spot-kick.

This time, they probably deserved to be in front with half an hour to play. Neither Dyer nor Millen will understand what made the young full-back lunge for the ball in a harmless position two minutes later.

The Kilmarnock defence was hesitant for the equaliser and only Findlay can explain what he was thinking when, instead of launching the ball in the final minute, he opted to play it back to a shocked Rogers, which led to the winner.

What did they say?

Alex Dyer dismayed at Kilmarnock self-destruction against St Johnstone

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "We were comfortable, then the sending-off changed the game. It gave them impetus to get at us. Individual errors have cost us.

"We were controlling the game, got the goal, and we were fine. And then we went to bits - after the sending-off we crumbled. Even when they got it back to 1-1, we should have seen the game out."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I'm delighted to get the win. I'm a little bit disappointed with how we played in the first half. We didn't use the ball well enough and didn't react to second balls.

"I thought the lads moved the ball really well against the 10 men and got it into wider areas quickly. All credit to Michael. He got sent off against Dundee United but this week he kept going to the end."

Last-gasp St Johnstone win a 'massive' confidence boost - Callum Davidson

What's next?

Kilmarnock head to Ibrox to play Rangers next Saturday, while St Johnstone are back in action on Thursday and could propel themselves into the top half with a win over Aberdeen before hosting Hibernian next Sunday.