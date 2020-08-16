Match ends, Ross County 1, Dundee United 2.
Dundee United "expect" to compete in the Scottish Premiership because of the club's history, says manager Micky Mellon after his side ended Ross County's unbeaten start to the season.
United trailed to Coll Donaldson's opener, before goals from Peter Pawlett and Nicky Clark turned the contest.
It gave Mellon's side a second win in two away games since their promotion.
"We expect to come and be involved, because that's the size of the club and the ask of the fans," he said.
The victory - a week after United triumphed at Motherwell - moves them fourth, level on points with third-placed County.
However, it had seemed more likely that the Dingwall side would be six points clear of their visitors after the opening half hour ended with them in front.
The game had faded after a purposeful opening, notable for Harry Paton being booked after going to ground after running at Mark Connolly, when the ball broke for Ross Stewart after a County corner.
He cushioned the ball for former United defender Donaldson to connect perfectly with a half-volley that fizzed past Benjamin Siegrist.
Stewart then squandered a huge chance to double the advantage, scooping a close-range effort over just moments before Pawlett levelled.
Impressive work down the right from Luke Bolton allowed the winger to cross towards Adrian Sporle, whose volley ricocheted and fell to Pawlett to stab home.
Stewart again missed another glorious chance, this time heading a Harry Paton corner into the ground and over the bar, before Paton himself went close after the break.
United, though, were well in the game. Bolton dragged an effort just past the far post after he was played in behind the County backline before Clark's introduction sparked the visitors.
Just five minutes after his arrival, some neat build-up play on the edge of the County box allowed Cammy Smith to slip through Clark to finish back across Laidlaw from close range.
Man of the match - Peter Pawlett
What did we learn?
Two wins from two away from home for United, but just one point from their opening two home games. It's obviously small sample size but is the new manager's high-pressing and counter-attacking style better suited to playing away from home?
As for County, Stuart Kettlewell will feel hard done by, given striker Stewart could have had a hat-trick. The manager will take huge positives from the confidence with which his side played and the way they moved the ball, even if defensive sloppiness will be a concern.
What did they say?
Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell: "We should have been a couple of goals up before their equaliser. It's a lesson learned for us that if we switch off you can find yourselves behind.
"It's a penalty [on Harry Paton in the first half]. To instantly book the player is incredible. The referee guaranteed some of my staff that it wasn't and that he would apologise if he was wrong, so there's probably an apology needed."
Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "The youth in the team is fantastic to work with. The effort, the endeavour and the talent they showed today was terrific. We came up here with a lot of experienced players missing but we just got on with it.
"We expect to come to Premiership clubs now and be involved, because that's the size of the club and the ask of the fans and the history."
What's next?
Ross County face back-to-back away games over the next two weekends against St Mirren and Livingston. Dundee United welcome Celtic next Saturday before travelling to Kilmarnock.
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Randall
- 25DonaldsonBooked at 87mins
- 16Iacovitti
- 43ReidSubstituted forTremarcoat 78'minutes
- 6DraperSubstituted forMullinat 67'minutes
- 11Vigurs
- 7GardyneSubstituted forErwinat 58'minutes
- 24PatonBooked at 22minsSubstituted forTillsonat 67'minutes
- 27Stewart
- 9MckaySubstituted forCharles-Cookat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tremarco
- 8Shaw
- 10Erwin
- 14Mullin
- 15Watson
- 17Charles-Cook
- 18Kelly
- 21Doohan
- 22Tillson
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 22FreemanSubstituted forNeilsonat 67'minutes
- 5Connolly
- 6Reynolds
- 3Sporle
- 20BoltonSubstituted forSmithat 78'minutes
- 23Harkes
- 18ButcherSubstituted forPowersat 79'minutes
- 8Pawlett
- 15Chalmers
- 27AppéréBooked at 34minsSubstituted forClarkat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Powers
- 10Clark
- 11Smith
- 19Mehmet
- 21Glass
- 25King
- 26Mochrie
- 29Graham
- 30Neilson
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Dundee United 2.
Post update
Foul by Connor Randall (Ross County).
Post update
Adrián Sporle (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
Post update
Logan Chalmers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Erwin (Ross County).
Post update
Benjamin Siegrist (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Mullin (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carl Tremarco with a cross.
Booking
Coll Donaldson (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Ross County).
Post update
Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Clark.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).
Post update
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Peter Pawlett.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Iain Vigurs with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lewis Neilson.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Dundee United 2. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cammy Smith.