Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says "people will point fingers" at his team after they dropped points for the first time this season.

The Ibrox side were held 0-0 by Livingston and missed the chance to go eight points clear of champions Celtic, who have two games in hand.

Rangers did return to the top of the Scottish Premiership on goal difference and are yet to concede a league goal.

"Our match-winners haven't turned up," said Gerrard.

"We wanted to build on our good start to the season. We've had a lot of praise for that.

"I'm sure people will point fingers now and say we didn't have enough to break Livingston down. We have to accept that."

Rangers' frustration was felt from early on when referee Nick Walsh decided there had been no infringement after Ryan Kent's shot appeared to strike the arm of Jon Guthrie in the Livingston box.

Kent tried to take matters into his own hands with a run and shot from the left that was dealt with by Stryjek, who had replaced on-loan Rangers keeper Robby McCrorie.

The introduction of Brandon Barker and Kemar Roofe did little to unsettle the home side, who lost Marvin Bartley to injury before the hour, and Alfredo Morelos made way for Cedric Itten after nodding over.

Livingston, without Lyndon Dykes after the club accepted a club record bid for the striker, had few forays forward but Craig Sibbald spotted an opportunity to catch Jon McLaughlin off his line with an almighty chip from the hosts' own half, the keeper gratefully palming the ball away.

Borna Barisic had opened the scoring in Rangers' midweek win over St Johnstone with a free-kick and was given another chance after Jason Holt fouled Glen Kamara, but Stryjek touched on to the crossbar before Livi scrambled clear.

One further opening came Rangers' way with Kent getting into a shooting position on the edge of the box but curling wide.

Man of the match - Jon Guthrie

Both of Livingston's centre-backs excelled but Guthrie led the back four admirably

What did we learn?

With Dykes' exit imminent, the role of bustling centre-forward will fall on Jack Hamilton and the 20-year-old caused the Rangers defence problems in the first half even with limited service.

Livingston's defensive unit was much more reminiscent of last season, dealing with countless dangerous balls into the area as Gary Holt's side secured their second point of the season.

Rangers had the kind of dominance in possession they enjoyed in their previous three league matches but it did not translate into pressure until the second half.

Swedish defender Filip Helander, making his first start of the season, looked uncomfortable on the artificial surface after coming in for the injured Leon Balogun while Joe Aribo was missed in midfield.

What did they say?

Livingston deserved clean sheet - Holt

Livingston head coach Gary Holt: "I think you've got to praise big Jack Hamilton, who came in and started in attack, didn't know he was playing until late. I was delighted with him.

"It's hard work, it's tough, especially against a very good Rangers side, who were relentless coming forward. I think we stood the test and deserved a clean sheet."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "This result isn't helpful for us. I don't think we've done an awful lot wrong except not been able to find that moment of magic or quality in the final third.

"From a defensive point of view, our goalkeeper is untroubled - but we haven't been able to find the breakthrough. We've only got ourselves to blame in terms of the missed opportunity."

What's next?

Rangers host Kilmarnock on Saturday, while Livingston visit Aberdeen the following day.