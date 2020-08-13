Champions League - Quarter-finals
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1
By Tom RostanceBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments356

RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig are in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time

RB Leipzig overcame a typically cautious Atletico Madrid to reach their first Champions League semi-final just 11 years after their formation.

After a poor first half, Dani Olmo headed the German side ahead but Atleti substitute Joao Felix levelled the tie from the penalty spot after he had been fouled in the box.

Madrid, chasing a third final in the last six years, seemed content to take the one-legged tie in Lisbon to extra time and sat back for much of the game.

They were punished for their characteristically defensive approach as Tyler Adams' deflected strike two minutes from time sent Julian Nagelsmann's exciting side through to face Paris St-Germain.

No Werner, no problem

Leipzig came into the tie without the focal point of their attack after Timo Werner's £54m transfer to Chelsea earlier in the summer.

Werner scored 34 goals for the club this season while the starting XI in their first quarter-final at this level had mustered just 44 between them.

A lack of cutting edge was as evident as was expected, with Leipzig's enterprising approach play all-too-often leading to nothing.

The German side were the only team playing progressive football in a dull first period - and that sense of adventure included centre-back Dayot Upamecano frequently carrying the ball out from a back three and suggesting he is a defensive prospect out of the very top drawer.

Their deserved lead arrived early in the second half when Marcel Sabitzer's fine cross was met by Olmo's late surge from midfield and he flicked a header beyond the dive of Atleti's renowned keeper Jan Oblak.

If Leipzig's lack of threat was down to the absence of an individual, their opponents' issues were more systemic.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa was marooned up front and was bullied by young Frenchman Upamecano at times.

Just as in PSG's fightback on Wednesday night, though, the introduction of a £100m+ substitute made the difference.

Portugal playmaker Felix was excellent as soon as he entered the match and won a penalty with a driving run into the area then confidently converted the penalty.

However any sense of a change in momentum was stymied by Atleti boss Diego Simeone, who appeared content to play for extra time as he instructed his side - unbeaten in 18 games - to sit in.

But a brilliant pass from Sabitzer freed Angelino into space and after he found Adams, the United States midfielder's powerful shot flew in off the heels of Stefan Savic past a stranded Oblak.

Man of the match - Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)

Diego Costa and Dayot Upamecano
A supreme evening from the 21-year-old French centre-back. Immense in defence but also happy to dribble into midfield and spray passes about with 91.5% accuracy, he is a frighteningly good prospect.

The stats

  • RB Leipzig are the first German side outside of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League since Schalke in 2010-11.
  • Atlético Madrid have failed to progress against a German side in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time, getting through on all three previous occasions (v Bayer Leverkusen twice and Bayern Munich once).
  • Atlético Madrid have scored in each of their last 19 games in all competitions, last enjoying a longer scoring run in 2012 (24 games).
  • RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo is the first Spaniard to score against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League since Míchel netted for FK Qarabag in October 2017.
  • Marcel Sabitzer registered his 26th goal involvement in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season (16 goals, 10 assists), eight more than any other player currently with the German club.
  • Tyler Adams' strike was his first goal for RB Leipzig in what was his 28th appearance in all competitions for the club.
  • Atlético Madrid's Kieran Trippier became the fourth different English player to start a Champions League quarter-final with a non-English club (after David Beckham with Real Madrid and PSG, Owen Hargreaves with Bayern Munich and Steven McManaman with Real Madrid).

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 16KlostermannBooked at 70mins
  • 5Upamecano
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 3Angelino
  • 27LaimerSubstituted forAdamsat 72'minutes
  • 44KamplBooked at 82mins
  • 7SabitzerSubstituted forMukieleat 90+2'minutes
  • 25OlmoSubstituted forSchickat 83'minutes
  • 18NkunkuSubstituted forHaidaraat 83'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 9Poulsen

Substitutes

  • 4Orban
  • 8Haidara
  • 10Forsberg
  • 14Adams
  • 17Lookman
  • 21Schick
  • 22Mukiele
  • 28Mvogo
  • 33Tschauner
  • 38Novoa Ramos
  • 41Borkowski
  • 47Wosz

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 15Savic
  • 2GiménezBooked at 90mins
  • 12Lodi dos SantosBooked at 62mins
  • 6KokeSubstituted forFelipeat 90+2'minutes
  • 16HerreraSubstituted forSequeiraat 58'minutes
  • 8Saúl
  • 21Carrasco
  • 14Llorente
  • 19Diego CostaSubstituted forMorataat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 4Arias
  • 5Partey
  • 7Sequeira
  • 9Morata
  • 11Lemar
  • 17Saponjic
  • 18Felipe
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 22Hermoso
  • 35Sánchez
  • 38Moya
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home21
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, RB Leipzig 2, Atlético de Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 2, Atlético de Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Angeliño (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Felipe (Atlético de Madrid).

  7. Booking

    José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).

  13. Post update

    Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Felipe replaces Koke.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Nordi Mukiele replaces Marcel Sabitzer because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! RB Leipzig 2, Atlético de Madrid 1. Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Angeliño.

  19. Booking

    Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

356 comments

  • Well done Leipzig, good to see the back of Atletico Madrid and their negativity.

  • Football prevailed. Thank god!

  • Thank God for that.
    Don't think I could've stomached another 90 odd minutes of diving, cheating, remonstrating, surrounding the ref trying to get an opposing player sent off antics of Atletico. And don't get me started on Simeone.!!
    Mind you Barca are playing tmrrw night and they aren't much better.

  • Absolutely brilliant that Atleti got a taste of their own medicine with the time wasting at the end. Is there anything more consistent in Europe than Spanish teams and diving?! Oh well, just Barca to go...

    Hats off to Thomas Lemar though. €70million transfer. 29 games. 0 goals. 0 assists. Makes Fred look like a bargain.

  • Diego Simeone. Poor man's Mourinho. Ugly football. I do not care what they say about Leipzig whether they are a club or a corporation's advertising billboard. All clubs nowadays are corporations and all about money so why not? Good luck to them as AM's football is unbearable. Impossible to watch.

  • Great result for football tonight. Anti -togger Madrid were the favourites yet they still employed their usual time wasting, spoiling tactics. They deserve nothing!
    A🍺for our underdog pals and good luck against the Parisian divers!

  • Looks Like PSG vs Bayern in the final now. Atleti played like they were entitled for most of the match, and pitched a fit at the end. They got outworked when they expected a walkover. Congrats to Leipzig.

    On another note, we need that ref that actually carded the dive in the area to officiate every ManU game ever.

  • What an amazing story RBL can make if they can win this, a team in 2006 playing in Germanys 4th division and in 2020 make it to the CL semi's. Best of luck Red Bulls!

  • 26. Posted by BustavoBrown on

    Man united must be kicking themselves with the poor quality in this seasons CL. They would have won it easily had they qualified.
    We will sweep all before us next year. GGMU

    -----

    The same ManU team that needed a dodgy penalty to slither past Copenhagen, a team that would be a mid-table Championship side? Please pass me whatever you are smoking...

  • Anyone but Man City/PSG

  • As money clubs go RB Leipzig are about as ‘good’ as they come. No links to dodgy governments, saved a stadium from becoming a white elephant and they’ve invested in an area that would benefit from footballing success.

    They also deserved to win tonight. As effective as Simone’s tactics are they don’t half get tiresome against sides they should beat. Too negative tonight and they paid the price.

  • Wonderful result, partly makes up for last night and hopefully they can fully make up for it by doing the same to PSG.

    Didn't appreciate the BBC's live text reporter almost mocking Gulacsi several times throughout though with the Hereford/Tranmere/Hull legend quips, immature and downright poor.

  • So glad to see the spiteful, nasty, negative Atletico exit the tournament. In a world where progressive inventive attacking football is becoming the norm, so good to see the last vestiges of gamesmanship style football die. Not before time

  • "Atlético Madrid's Kieran Trippier became the fourth different English player to start a Champions League quarter-final with a non-English club (also David Beckham with Real Madrid and PSG, Owen Hargreaves with Bayern Munich and Steven McManaman with Real Madrid)"


    Trying to get my head around what this bit of stat actually adds to the report. Maybe should have added the grass was green too.

  • Diego Costa....hahahahaha....hahahahaha

  • 17. Posted by neutral fan on

    Atletico - you did what all the neutrals across Europe and UK wanted. You beat the cheats.

    But tonight was not your night.

    ----

    Let me guess: you're Darren from Devon trying to remain incognito...

  • No surprise after watching what Nagelsmann achieved at Hoffenheim

  • Before anyone slags of RB Leipzig, I think they need to read the bundesliga 50+1 rule and just the general way the bundesliga is run with regards to debts, wages, fan involvement etc... I’m a Chelsea fan but forget who owns them etc, German clubs are run like well oiled machines and don’t need FFP to make sure they are run properly so anything they have achieved has been done well withing means.

  • Shame Nagelsmann didn't honour Simeone with his own touchline dash passed his dugout. Simeone deserves a taste of his own medicine. Great to see football triumph over cheats.

  • @16 - Beckham got Beckham sent off for petulantly kicking out.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport