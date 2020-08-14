Barcelona v Bayern Munich: your combined XI from Champions League giants
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the Champions League - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final.
Both sides are full of talent and we asked who you would pick in a combined XI.
The results (as of 16:00 GMT) are in and it is close - with six Barca and five Bayern players in your team.
Serge Gnabry was selected more times than Luis Suarez - but plenty of those picks were in midfield - so Suarez sneaks into the front three.
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski were named in over 96% of your selections. Marc-Andre ter Stegen beat Germany rival Manuel Neuer to the goalkeeper spot, while Alphonso Davies was picked in more than twice as many teams as Jordi Alba at left-back.
It is not too late to pick your combined XI and share the results with your friends on social media using #bbcfootball.
My Barcelona-Bayern Munich XI
