Your Barcelona v Bayern Munich XI

Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the Champions League - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final.

Both sides are full of talent and we asked who you would pick in a combined XI.

The results (as of 16:00 GMT) are in and it is close - with six Barca and five Bayern players in your team.

Serge Gnabry was selected more times than Luis Suarez - but plenty of those picks were in midfield - so Suarez sneaks into the front three.

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski were named in over 96% of your selections. Marc-Andre ter Stegen beat Germany rival Manuel Neuer to the goalkeeper spot, while Alphonso Davies was picked in more than twice as many teams as Jordi Alba at left-back.

