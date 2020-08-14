Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Greg Docherty (left) played more than 100 games for Hamilton before joining Rangers; combative Ross McCrorie can play in central defence or in midfield

Hibernian have tabled a second offer for Rangers' versatile midfielder Ross McCrorie, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, is keen to move on in search of regular football.

"We knocked something back from Hibs and I believe they have come again, so that's moved a little bit closer," said Gerrard.

"Ross has told me clearly that he wants to move on but the ball is in Hibs' court now, to match what me want."

Another midfielder, Greg Docherty, has returned to Ibrox after talks with Hull City.

The 23-year-old, who joined from Hamilton Academical in January 2018, was on loan at Hibs during the second half of last season and spent the prior campaign with Shrewsbury Town.

Gerrard explained that he planned to catch up with Docherty after Friday's training, adding: "It will boil down to what Greg's decision is."