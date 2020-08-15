Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry looked in control at half-time but Shels fought back to take a point that they probably just about deserved

Derry City remain seventh in the League of Ireland Premier Division table after they had to be content with a 1-1 away draw against Shelbourne.

Debutant Ibrahim Meite netted a 29th-minute Derry penalty after he himself had been fouled by Sean Quinn.

However Ryan Brennan levelled for Shels on 76 as he headed a Georgie Poynton corner to the net.

Derry pressed hard for a winner with another debutant Adam Hammill hitting the woodwork on two occasions late on.

Victory would have leapfrogged Derry above Shels into sixth spot in the table.

However, they stay seventh and are now 13 points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers who have won their opening seven games in the reduced campaign.

Meite's twist and turn earns penalty

Shels made a lively start with Karl Sheppard testing Derry keeper Peter Cherrie as the home side's direct approach was the main feature of the early exchanges.

However, Derry gradually began to exert control with Ciaron Harkin and Stephen Mallon both especially prominent.

The Candystripes took a deserved lead just before the half hour as Meite's marvellous twist and turn led to him being clipped by Quinn.

Meite brushed team-mate Harkin away to grab the ball and calmly slot the penalty past Colin McCabe.

As Derry continued to press, Meite soon saw another close-range effort blocked before Mallon shot straight at McCabe.

The goalscorer had to be replaced on 57 minutes because of an apparent injury and by that stage Shels were bossing the proceedings.

Ryan Brennan headed Shelbourne's 76th-minute equaliser

Shels run out of legs after equaliser

Eoghan Toal cleared a Shels chance off the line before Derry broke the siege as Walter Figueira's run set set up a chance for former England under-21 cap Hammill, which was deflected out for a corner.

But the Shelbourne threat continued at the other end and Cherrie saved an Aaron Dobbs effort on 74 before Brennan's powered home Poynton's corner two minutes later.

After bossing the previous half hour, Shelbourne suddenly ran out of legs in the closing 15 minutes as substitutes Hammill, Jake Dunwoody and Jack Malone all made impacts for Derry.

Hamill headed a corner against the Shels woodwork on 79 and two minutes later clipped the top of the crossbar with a dipping shot.

Malone had two further late chances but couldn't supply the necessary finish as Derry remain with only one win in their four contests since the league's resumption.

Derry's next game will be Friday's home contest against Cork City which will be their final match before their Europa League qualifier against Lithuanian outfit FK Riteriai on 25 August.