Champions League: A meteoric rise and the man from Hereford - Leipzig's dream continues

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann (centre) and RB Leipzig's players
Julian Nagelsmann (centre) has helped RB Leipzig qualify for next season's Champions League and guided them to this season's semi-finals

19 May 2009.

As Tinchy Stryder tops the charts and Manchester United celebrate a third Premier League win in a row, a new club is formed in Germany after a buyout of fifth-tier SSV Markranstadt.

Fast forward 11 years and RB Leipzig have - incredibly - reached the last four of the Champions League.

Shorn of main star Timo Werner before the resumption of the competition, Leipzig came up against the experienced and accomplished Atletico Madrid - and deservedly beat them.

Now they face Paris St-Germain - Neymar, Mbappe et al. Can they go all the way?

"I'm perhaps one of the happiest coaches in the world," coach Julian Nagelsmann said in the aftermath of the famous win against Diego Simeone's side.

Like everything surrounding the club, Nagelsmann is young. At just 33 he has already shone with two Bundesliga sides and has long been touted for even bigger things.

"This club develops very fast," he added.

"We reached the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League three times. We're still in the Champions League. The progress is faster than usual."

It certainly is. It took just seven years for the club to reach the Bundesliga. Four more to go this far. At the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday, the new boys will be in the unusual position of making PSG - 50 years old on Wednesday - feel like the establishment.

Peter Gulacsi
Gulacsi has gone from facing Northampton in Coca Cola League One to playing Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals

The meteoric ascent is shared by individuals at the club too. Two weeks before RB Leipzig's birth, goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi was ending a loan spell rock bottom of League One as he was relegated with Hereford.

It's unlikely he would have envisaged facing a £400m strikeforce in a Champions League semi-final as he fished goals out of his net from the likes of Bas Savage, Lloyd Owusu, Billy Paynter and Paul Hayes at the wrong end of the third tier of English football.

Such was Atleti's poverty of ambition, the Hungarian only actually had to make two saves in Lisbon - but he was a calming presence throughout.

Elsewhere in the team, captain Yussuf Poulsen joined the club in the third tier and Marcel Sabitzer, creator of the opening goal, played with them in the second division. There is history within the ranks, even if that is relative.

What next for Simeone?

Diego Simeone
Will Champions League success elude Diego Simeone at Atletico?

Did this quarter-final defeat by knockout stage debutants feel like "the end" for Atletico Madrid's much-admired coach Diego Simeone?

The Argentine's familiar tactics of getting his team to frustrate and suffocate their opponents for space before nicking a goal worked against Liverpool, but it was ineffective against the German outfit on Thursday.

When they did have possession in attack, forwards Diego Costa and Marcos Llorente struggled to convert that into chances with neither managing an effort on goal.

Should Simeone have started with £113m signing Joao Felix, who looked far livelier, won the penalty and scored from the spot when he came on?

Simeone has managed Atletico since 2011 and led them to two finals and two Europa League successes. But before this defeat his side had only lost a tie in the knockout stages at the hands of a team featuring Cristiano Ronaldo.

Add a La Liga table which shows his 2013-14 champions finished 12 points behind second-placed Barcelona and it has led some to question whether his methods remain as effective at Atletico.

He explained after Thursday's defeat that his side "gave it everything" they had.

He added: "We haven't been able to play the way we wanted. I liked Leipzig's great enthusiasm and freshness.

"There are no excuses. We gave our best and made it to the quarter-finals."

Former England and Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas told BT Sport: "Tonight felt like the end at Atletico Madrid. That mentality has not worked for Simeone in the Champions League. I think there is a place for it, but playing that way teams find ways to break them down."

Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand believes Atletico do not have a "second style of playing".

The ex-Manchester United defender told BT Sport: "You need to play with a plan A and plan B. You need to be adaptable in style of play. I don't think Atletico have got that second style of playing."

  • I don't get all the hatred on here for Leipzig ?

    Leipzig is a city bigger than Liverpool,before Red Bull came along,the only team in the city were in the 4th division North,the equivalent of the National league.

    40k attend games in Leipzig every week would they change anything?


    Bournemouth getting to the PL was regarded as a fairy tale,despite having a Billionaire owner.
    Difference ?

  • It is often said that a team reflects the manager’s personality. Atletico have been a horrible team to watch for years. A great result for football, well done RBL.

  • The usual self righteous, moral crusaders on here, whining away about Leipzig. Give it a rest. They're a great story, started in the bottom tier, focused on buying and developing U23 players, a dynamic young coach and a long term philosophy. Hopefully they go from strength to strength, win the CL and challenge Bayern's dominance

  • Credit to RB and massive applause for knocking out the most odious team in world football. Feigning injury, diving, harassing referees, time wasting and constant gamesmanship from Athletico is a stain on football in general. RB fully deserved to go through having totally outplayed Simeone's charges. Athletico deserve no credit. They only play football when they have no choice. Good Riddance.

  • @28. And also, I don’t think people realise the historic context. Leipzig is a city in East Germany. Prior to 1990 the successful football clubs there were run by the secret police (the stasi). Communist worker clubs. Lokomotiv Leipzig were, the team you mentioned. To this day, the old East Germany has minimal representation in the Bundesliga, Union Berlin are the other team from the old East.

  • Peter Gulasci is not from Hereford. He played for them for one season. Less of the click bait headlines please BBC.

  • We had Gulacsi at Tranmere on loan from Liverpool early in his career. Very good keeper.

  • RB Leipzig now face Paris St-Germain with Neymar, Mbappe et al. There is no reason why they cant beat them if they stick to the fresh and organised style of football they play. PSG where lucky against Atalanta. Neymar will doubtless feign and fall over like he has been slaughtered then arise and run like Usain Bolt. If City cant win it I would love to see Leipzig go all the way.

  • 8. Posted byRichard
    RBL broke German football 49/51 ownership structures through devious method & are majority owned by an extremely wealthy drinks company. Nearly every other German club is 51% fan-owned.

    "A devious method" ?

    The went to the EU and proved that the Bundesliga rules are actually illegal under EU law !

  • 7. Nick Selby.
    Agree entirely with you. Athletico are horrible to watch with their rough-house and negative tactics, inspired by an Argentine coach who played the same way and 'cheated' the referee into sending off David Beckham in France in the World Cup. He later admitted that he feigned injury when Beckham hardly touched him.
    Diego Costa's antics does not endear him to football fans either.

  • Hopefully Lyon and Leipzig will make it to the final and start to break the stranglehold of Barca, Bayern and the oil supported teams

  • Atletico Madrid and Simeone would both greatly benefit if he were to leave. A hugely capable manager, of course, but one whose vision is no longer suited to the footballing landscape Atleti find themselves in.

    Madrid have an opportunity to disturb the Barcelona-Real dichotomy on a long-term basis given those clubs' plights, they just require someone different to take that next step

  • Regardless of the rights and wrongs of the existence of Red Bull Leipzig, it does prompt the question of which club had the shortest existence before winning the European Cup. Anyone know?

  • Leipzig came to play football Atletico came to spoil and be negative. Football won and Atletico got what they deserved and that was nothing. Simeone's face at the final whistle was an absolute picture of despair. Absolutely priceless! I bet David Beckham was devastated. We could get a real surprise winner this year in the CL. Great to see the two self entitled Madrid teams out now UEFA Barcelona.

  • The fact that billions drink vile p155 to make the owner of Red Bull the 40th richest man on earth is a sad indicator of mankind

    He's thrown his money at sport and I can't fault him, but in reality RB Leipzig aren't big spenders, Atalanta aside, they're the lowest spenders in the knockout stages of the CL

    All credit to Nagelsmann, he's only 33 and already shown that he's a top tier manager👏

  • Lots of bitter comments on here about Simeone, mainly from rather salty Liverpool fans, still seething that someone had the temerity to knock their beloved team out. Surely part of the appeal of football is teams and managers with different strengths, tactics and approaches going up against each other? As for diving/cheating, I take it you don't watch the PL then?

  • Diving and cheating only gets you so far then? Great to see the back of Simeone!

  • Me: "Regardless of the rights and wrongs of the existence of Red Bull Leipzig, it does prompt the question of which club had the shortest existence before winning the European Cup. Anyone know"

    Because I'm bored I've worked it out. Unsurprisingly Leipzig would destroy the record if they win it. It's currently Steaua Bucharest - founded in 1947 and won it 39 years later in 1986.

  • I don't understand all this negativity about Leipzig. The fact is the players did the business and beat what was in front of them fair and square by playing fresh and attractive football. No football club is squeaky clean in its financial dealings. Leipzig are in the semi-finals on merit and if City don't win the CL I hope Leipzig do to break the power base of Madrid, Barca, and Bayern.

  • I tried to watch the game but switched over when Atletico players would leap and roll around without any contact pretending to have been hurt. Don't need it, won't watch it.

