Alfredo Morelos and Andy Halliday were team-mates at Ibrox

Andy Halliday says Alfredo Morelos is "a joy" to play with but that Rangers' title hopes could improve by being less reliant on his former team-mate.

Midfielder Halliday, who is a free agent after leaving Ibrox, is backing Steven Gerrard's side to prevent Celtic securing a 10th title in a row.

"I was confident last season, but obviously we fell short," he said.

"We did rely too much on Alfredo to score goals, but the squad has been strengthened."

Rangers have signed strikers Kamar Roofe, from Anderlecht, and Cedric Itten, from Basel, while Halliday thinks midfielders Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi will also contribute with more goals.

Morelos responded to Gerrard's suggestion that his head had been turned by interest from Lille, which appears to have cooled, by scoring twice against St Mirren on Sunday.

"He [Morelos] is just full of carry on - always just trying to wind people up," joked Halliday on BBC Radio Scotland.

"But, when balls are kicked, it is 100% commitment. He's got his faults with the number of yellow cards, there is a discipline problem, but it is a fine line with Alfredo because a big ingredient to his success is that fire within him.

"He is a loveable character. I know a lot of the boys at Rangers appreciate him as a person and what he brings to the team."

'Bolingoli's stupidity has given Rangers a huge opportunity'

Halliday admits that Morelos' petulance makes him a target for opposition players, but he thinks it is an indiscretion from Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli that could prove crucial to the destination of the league title.

Bolingoli admitted he played against Kilmarnock after returning from Spain without quarantining and his club's next two fixtures were postponed.

Rangers' midweek win over St Johnstone means they and Hibernian now lead their city rivals by five points after three games.

"Bolingoli's stupidity has given Rangers a huge opportunity to take advantage of the situation,"Halliday added.

"This Celtic team have never been in a position to chase, so it will be interesting. They will have these games in hand, but everyone would agree you would rather have the points in the bag."