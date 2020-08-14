Willian: Arsenal sign former Chelsea midfielder on free transfer

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments1005

Willian
Willian follows compatriot David Luiz in moving from Chelsea to Arsenal

Arsenal have signed Brazil midfielder Willian on a three-year deal after the 32-year-old's contract with Chelsea expired.

The Blues had offered the player a new deal but were unwilling to match what the Gunners had on the table.

"I believe he's a player that can really make a difference for us," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"We had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions."

Willian made 339 appearances for Chelsea after signing from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala for £30m in 2013.

He won five major honours with the Blues, including two Premier League titles and the Europa League, and was voted the club's players' player of the year twice.

"He is a player that gives us a lot of versatility - he can play in three or four different positions," added Arteta.

"He has the experience of everything in the football world but still has the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs.

"I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come."

Willian said that the move was "the start of a new challenge".

In a post on Twitter,external-link he added that he was "excited about the Arsenal project and grateful to the management team at the club for all their efforts and their trust in me".

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last season, while Chelsea were fourth and secured a Champions League spot.

However, the Gunners did beat their London rivals in the FA Cup final - a game Willian missed through injury - to make sure of a place in the Europa League.

Willian follows compatriot David Luiz in moving from Chelsea to Arsenal, with the defender having made the switch last August.

Arsenal technical director Edu said: "I know him very well, since a long time ago because we've been working together for the Brazilian national team.

"He has a lot of fantastic attributes as a person and as a football player."

View more on twitter

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

1005 comments

  • Great player but arsenal are disgusting make 55 redundant saying skint, then offer willian 100k per week nasty awful club.

  • Nice work goons. His signing on fee alone would have paid the wages of all those people that that got laid off. Billionaire owners, millionaire players and it’s the minimum wage tea lady that gets the boot. Morally corrupt.

  • Sorry to the 55 people we made redundant but we MUST pay this man £220,000 per week. Classy as always, Arsenal.

  • Great signing for Arsenal. Although a three-year deal for a 32 year old seems a bit strange, probably on massive salary too.

    I do find it strange that they can afford Willian's wages but still make all those staff redundant? Hmm...

  • Shame on Arsenal make 50 low paid workers redundant and then pay big money in wages to Willian

  • Good signing and all, but I still find it troubling that they can find money for this but not to keep on, what was it, 50-60 non-playing staff members?

    £7million per annum he was on at Chelsea

    I don't care what anyone says. Something's very wrong with Premier League football

  • Brilliant will a % of his wage help pay the 50 now or due to be unemployed from Arsenal?

  • Goodbye Willian, a great player throughout the years for us (Chelsea) sad to see you go.

  • Fantastic servant over the years, if anything epitomises his attitude and quality its the 15/16 season, where he was only player to perform throughout the entire season. Wish him all the best at Arsenal

  • Great signing

    Quality player with years of PL experience and a winner also.

  • 27. Posted bygeoffn54on
    4 minutes ago
    If Arsenal have Willian Ozil becomes superfluous.


    Ozil has been superfluous for 2 years.

  • I'm sure all those being made redundant at Arsenal will be delighted with the news.

  • About 10% of his wage, would be enough to prevent the loss of 55 loyal employees at the club who have recently been made redundant. Football has lost its identity.

  • Chelsea are crazy for letting him go.

  • 55 staff made redundant. 10 days later Willian signs for £200k a week and a £10m signing on fee. Absolutely disgusting.

  • Some of the posts on here are totally unnecessary. As a Chelsea fan I am sad to see Willian leave, he has been our most consistent player over his time at the club. No need for all the negative opinions on here, Chelsea stuck to a club policy, he's 32, Chelsea have had the best of Willian. Good luck to him at Arsenal, and to Gunner fans, you have signed a good player with plenty still to offer.

  • 55 Ordinary people made redundant by Woolwich, Ozil refuses to take a pay cut when on over 300,000 a week and the club incapable of moving him on and the club signs a new play for 220,000 a week. The club and players have no shame. Football needs a salary cap like so many other sports currently have so that both the ordinary worker doesn't lose his job and supporters get a fair deal.

  • I'm not a fan of either club but think Willian is a terrific player. A 3 year deal for a 32 year old is a bit of a gamble though

  • If this guy & the rest of Arsenal's players gave up a fraction of just one weeks wage then 55 jobs could have been saved.
    Disgusting action from a multi-million ££ company, how can they justify this?

  • Disappointed he didn’t sign a two year extension with us for the sake of an extra year. He was great after the break. But good luck at Arsenal.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC