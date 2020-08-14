Last updated on .From the section European Football

Aleksander Ceferin (right) presented Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson with the Champions League trophy in 2019

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin will join the Champions League and Europa League bubbles so he can present the trophy on the pitch at each final.

Ceferin will be tested for coronavirus two days before each match and will not need to wear a mask.

He wants the presentations to be as authentic as possible, though both finals will be played without fans.

The Champions League final is in Lisbon on 23 August, two days after the Europa League final in Cologne.

Both competitions are concluding with a 'final eight' competition in a single country after the football calendar was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Champions League final was switched to Portugal from Istanbul, in Turkey, while the Europa League's conclusion was switched to Germany from Gdansk, in Poland.

Ceferin's decision to perform the presentations differs from the one the Football Association made with the FA Cup at the final on 1 August, when the trophy was left on a plinth for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to collect.