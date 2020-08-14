Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Jack Butland joined Stoke from Birmingham City in January 2013

Stoke City are willing to sell England goalkeeper Jack Butland this summer, according to chairman Peter Coates.

Butland, 27, has a year remaining on his contract and has been linked with a move away since their Premier League relegation in 2018.

He featured 36 times last season for a Stoke side that battled to avoid relegation from the Championship.

"We have said we are open to offers and we will see how that plays out," Coates told BBC Radio Stoke.

Butland joined Stoke in 2013 for about £4m having earned his England debut as a teenager a year earlier.

His prolonged stay in the Championship with Stoke and a number of costly errors for the club last season saw him dropped by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

Butland last featured in an England matchday squad in June 2019, when he was among the substitutes as they beat Switzerland on penalties to finish third in the inaugural Uefa Nations League.