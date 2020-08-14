Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hearts, seen here at Oriam in Edinburgh, have been told to stop training

English League One side Hull City are training in Edinburgh - despite Hearts being ordered to stop.

On Thursday, the Scottish Championship newcomers said they were "incensed" external-link by the Scottish football joint response group's ruling.

But Hull have travelled 200 miles for a pre-season camp at Oriam, a facility where the Tynecastle side train.

The Scottish government says Hull must follow the UK government and English FA's "stringent testing protocols".

It added that assurance has been given by Oriam that "all procedures have been followed".

The new measure which forced Hearts to pause training comes after Covid-19 rule breaches in the Premiership.

Eight Aberdeen players, two of whom have since tested positive for coronavirus, have apologised for a "huge error of judgement" in attending a bar after their opening fixture in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli left manager Neil Lennon "livid" by not going into quarantine following a trip to Spain before playing against Kilmarnock.

Hull's Twitter account shows images of the club's squad and staff at the training centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh - just four miles from Hearts' stadium - with pictures of players having a game of chess in the on-site hotel.

The Scottish Football Association says it does not have any jurisdiction over sides from outside Scotland coming to train, with Hearts "considering their options" over what to do next following Thursday's ban coming into play.

BBC Scotland has contacted Hull City and Oriam for comment.

Hearts, who begin their Championship season in October, said on Thursday they had requested permission to initially return to training on 3 August and have been doing so since.

On Friday, after Hull's arrival emerged, the club posted an image of Oriam on social media with the words: "Only Hearts."