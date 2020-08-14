Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Northampton Town have signed Macclesfield Town defender Fraser Horsfall on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old began his career with Huddersfield Town before moving to non-league side Kidderminster in 2017.

He joined Macclesfield in the summer of 2019 and they activated a one-year extension to his contract in June.

BBC Radio Manchester understands, however, that the extension only applied if Macclesfield avoided relegation from League Two.

And Macclesfield were relegated to the National League earlier this week after the English Football League successfully appealed against a points deduction against the club which they argued was too lenient.

"I think he is a great fit for us and we are a great fit for him at this stage of his career," Cobblers boss Keith Curle said.

