Erin Nayler helped New Zealand to a 1-0 friendly win over England in Brighton in June 2019, just before last year's World Cup

Women's Super League club Reading have signed New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler from French club Bordeaux on a deal of undisclosed length.

The 28-year-old played for her country at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil and the 2019 World Cup in France.

"She has played in major international tournaments and has experience of playing top club level," said Reading boss Kelly Chambers.

"To add those experiences and qualities to our group will bring great benefit."

Reading, who finished fifth in the WSL in 2019-20, will start the new season with an away game at Arsenal in early September.