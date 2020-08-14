Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Ben Wiles scored three goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for Rotherham last season

Rotherham midfielder Ben Wiles has extended his contract at the newly-promoted Championship club.

The 21-year-old's deal will now run until 2023, a year longer than he had previously committed to.

Wiles impressed last season and featured in almost every Millers' game as they finished second in League One.

He made his league debut in the Championship in August 2018 and played 23 times in all competitions as Rotherham were relegated that season.