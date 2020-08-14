Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Korey Smith's final appearance for Bristol City was in a defeat to Swansea

Swansea City have signed out-of-contract Bristol City captain Korey Smith on a two-year deal.

Midfielder Smith, 29, left Ashton Gate earlier this week after six seasons with the Robins.

The former Norwich midfielder made 196 appearances for Bristol City.

Swansea are also close to another signing as they bid to boost their squad for next season, with Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman set for a return in a season-long loan.

Woodman is poised to play a for second season at the Liberty Stadium after making 43 appearances for Swansea last term.

Smith, who helped Bristol City to a promotion and Johnstone's Paint Trophy double in 2015, is viewed by the Swans as a key capture in a squad lacking experience.

He famously scored the winning goal when they beat Manchester United 2-1 to reach the 2017 League Cup semi-finals.

"I am delighted to be here," Smith told the club website.

"From the moment the club knew I was available the manager [Steve Cooper] was on the phone to me, he showed me the project and was really keen to get me through the door.

"He told me all about the place, the fans and the stadium. I am really excited to get going.

"The club showed how much they wanted me, there was no messing around."

The signing of Smith and potential deal for Woodman follows the news that businessman Jake Silverstein has made "a significant investment" in Swansea City, joining fellow Americans Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien on the club's board of directors.

Silverstein is a co-owner of Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo and National Women's Soccer League Cup winners Houston Dash.

Swansea coach Cooper had indicated previously that he wanted to keep Woodman, who performed well in a campaign where the Swans made the Championship play-offs but were defeated by Brentford in the semi-finals.

Swansea have agreed a new deal with winger Wayne Routledge, while defender Mike van der Hoorn has left the club.

Swansea have already lost six loan players since their season ended at Griffin Park, with deals for Woodman, Ben Wilmot, Marc Guehi, Aldo Kalulu, Conor Gallagher and Rhian Brewster all expiring.

Cooper is hopeful, though, that Guehi and Brewster will follow Woodman in returning on loan in 2020-21.

Goalkeeper Erwin Mulder has signed for Heerenveen after his contract expired, while the likes of Courtney Baker-Richardson and Jefferson Montero had previously been released.

Winger Nathan Dyer is also out of contract as is defender Kyle Naughton, another player the Swans hope to retain.

