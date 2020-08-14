Last updated on .From the section Scottish

'It's a total betrayal of trust' - Lennon on Bolingoli

The SPFL has begun disciplinary action against Aberdeen and Celtic for alleged breaches of Covid-19 protocol.

Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli and eight Aberdeen players who broke lockdown rules have also been charged but by the Scottish FA - for bringing football into disrepute and failing to comply with the laws of the game.

Bolingoli played on Sunday despite not quarantining after a trip to Spain.

The players' potential punishments range from a two to eight-game ban.

A hearing date has been set for 28 August.

Aberdeen have "severely reprimanded and fined heavily" their eight players - Bruce Anderson, Craig Bryson, Sam Cosgrove, Michael Devlin, Jonny Hayes, Matty Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch and Scott McKenna - following an internal investigation.

Two of them tested positive for Covid-19, and the six others also had to self-isolate, after a visit to an Aberdeen city centre bar linked to an outbreak of the virus.

Aberdeen have had three Scottish Premiership matches postponed as a result of the breach of guidelines, with Celtic's two league fixtures this week also called off on the Scottish government's insistence.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned Scottish football is on its final warning, just two weeks in to the new Premiership season.

Under SPFL rules, there is no minimum or maximum sanction Celtic and Aberdeen could face if found guilty of breaching "Covid-19 requirements and testing regulation". A three-person panel will consider the case on a date yet to be confirmed.

'Very harsh' to charge clubs - analysis

Livingston captain Marvin Bartley on BBC Scotland Sportsound

It's very harsh the clubs have been dragged into this. There's not a lot clubs can do to control players once they are away from the training ground.

If those eight Aberdeen players wanted to go out again next week, the club can't stop them.

It's down to players to use common sense.