Steven Fletcher only played once for Sheffield Wednesday following the resumption of the 2019-20 season in June

Stoke City have signed Scotland striker Steven Fletcher on an undisclosed deal after he left Sheffield Wednesday.

The 33-year-old left turned down a new deal at Hillsborough, having scored 38 goals in 136 games, including 13 in 30 during the 2019-20 season.

Talks were held between his agent and Scottish champions Celtic, but Fletcher has instead agreed an undisclosed-length contract with Stoke.

"He's a player I've always liked," said Potters boss Michael O'Neill.

"I've watched his career with interest and wherever he has been he has done well and scored goals.

"I know how important he was to Sheffield Wednesday last season and it's no coincidence that they had a difficult second half of the season when injury took Steven out of the team, so I think it's a really positive signing for us."

Scotland international Fletcher has played 509 club matches in total for Hibernian, Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille and the Owls, scoring 140 goals.

He joins former Wednesday teammate Morgan Fox and ex-Aston Villa defender James Chester at Stoke for the 2020-21 season.

