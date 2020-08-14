Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Jack Iredale was born in Scotland but emigrated to New Zealand - and then Australia - as a youngster

Cambridge United have signed left-back Jack Iredale on a two-year contract after his release by fellow League Two side Carlisle United.

The 24-year-old moved to the English Football League for the first time last summer, making 30 appearances for Carlisle last season.

Before then, Iredale played in Scotland for Greenock Morton and Queen's Park.

"I love getting forward to get crosses into the box, so I see myself as a modern day full back," he said.

