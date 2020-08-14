Last updated on .From the section Preston

Sean Maguire scored in Preston's final game of 2019-20, a 1-1 draw with Bristol City

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire has signed a new contract to keep him with the Championship club for a further two years.

The 26-year-old joined the Lilywhites from League of Ireland Premier Division side Cork City in the summer of 2017.

Maguire has scored 18 goals in 96 games for Preston, but his previous contract was due to run out next summer.

"I love the lads, the manager and the staff and I am absolutely delighted to get it done," he told the club website.

"Last year was a bit disappointing in the way it ended - not making the play-offs - but I feel like this year can be our year with the players that we have."

Maguire only scored five goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Preston last season, but boss Alex Neil is satisfied with his work rate for the team.

"Last season Sean probably didn't score as many goals as he would have wanted, but I don't think his goals were reflective of his performances," Neil said.

"He's been a terrific signing for us and I'm obviously very glad he's extending his stay."