Kevin Lokko: Harrogate Town sign ex-Dover Athletic captain on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town
League Two side Harrogate Town have signed former Dover Athletic captain Kevin Lokko on a two-year contract.
The 24-year-old began his career with Norwich City's academy, where he won the FA Youth Cup in 2012-13.
He went on to join Colchester and later had spells with Welling, Maidstone, Dagenham & Redbridge and Stevenage.
He joined Dover after a loan spell in 2017-18 and made a total of 80 appearances during his time with the south coast club.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.