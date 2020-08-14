Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Kevin Lokko made 28 appearances for Dover last season before the National League season was halted by coronavirus

League Two side Harrogate Town have signed former Dover Athletic captain Kevin Lokko on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old began his career with Norwich City's academy, where he won the FA Youth Cup in 2012-13.

He went on to join Colchester and later had spells with Welling, Maidstone, Dagenham & Redbridge and Stevenage.

He joined Dover after a loan spell in 2017-18 and made a total of 80 appearances during his time with the south coast club.

