Tom Forsyth scored Rangers' winner in the 1973 Scottish Cup final against Celtic

Former Rangers, Motherwell and Scotland defender Tom Forsyth has died at the age of 71.

Forsyth joined Rangers after five years at Fir Park, marking his first season at Ibrox by scoring the winner against Celtic in the 1973 Scottish Cup final.

He achieved legendary status in his 10-year stay, with two trebles among his haul of three league titles, four Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

The centre-back also won 22 Scotland caps and played at the 1978 World Cup.

After 326 appearances for Rangers, Forsyth - nicknamed 'Jaws' - retired from playing and went on to manage Dunfermline Athletic for a year in the early 1980s.

He then had spells as former Ibrox team-mate Tommy McLean's assistant at Greenock Morton, Motherwell and Hearts. The duo steered Motherwell to Scottish Cup success in 1991 amid their decade-long tenure.

Rangers, Motherwell and Morton have posted messages of condolences on social media in memory of Forsyth.