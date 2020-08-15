Manager Steven Gerrard is "not surprised" at the interest shown in Rangers' left-back Borna Barisic. However, with Roma, Napoli and Leeds said to be monitoring the 27-year-old, Gerrard says it would take an exceptional bid to allow the Croat to leave. (Daily Mail, paper edition)

"Borna is happy here, he's settled. He loves it here and we love him," opines Gerrard on Barisic, whose contract at Ibrox runs until 2024. Left-backs are difficult to get, claims the Gers boss, and that, he says, explains why Liverpool are looking to pay £11m or £12m for one when they already have Andy Robertson. (The Scotsman) external-link

With West Brom, West Ham and Burnley also keen on Brighton's Shane Duffy, Celtic have been told to expect to pay a £2m loan fee to bring the Republic of Ireland centre-half to Glasgow for a year. (Daily Mail, paper edition)

Having failed in their bid to have their promotion overturned, and with the players now being told to halt training, fans of Hearts would welcome the club petitioning to move to the English leagues, claims former Tynecastle chairman Leslie Deans. (The Scotsman) external-link

Scotland sports press marks the death of the popular former Motherwell, Rangers and Scotland defender Tom Forsyth, who has passed away aged 71.

Ryan Porteous would love his Scotland under-21 captain Ross McCrorie to make the switch from Rangers to join him at Hibs. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs manager Jack Ross is "trying to put something in front of" in-form forward Martin Boyle as he aims to keep the Australia international at Easter Road beyond the expiry of his contract next summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Having played a minor role in St Johnstone's opening-day draw against Dundee United and having missed the midweek defeat by Rangers, striker Stevie May could be fit to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. (Courier) external-link