When Tam Forsyth put on the working togs they called him Jaws. But when he wasn't plying his trade, he was as scary as a goldfish.

Big Tam - the adjective was applied with great West of Scotland logic to differentiate him from his great pal Tam McLean, who at six inches smaller is known as Wee Tam - was a gentleman.

In truth, he could be a scary monster when he went to work for Motherwell, Rangers and Scotland, but he was content most of all at the most gentle of sports.

Tam wasn't your archetypal football player of the nightclub-haunting, blonde-on the-arm variety. The big man spent the swinging 1970s clubbing another way - the 'bools'. He was pretty good at it too, with the bowling club his habitat of choice.

But it was in the light blue of Rangers and the dark blue of Scotland that he created two freeze-frame moments that will live way beyond the 71 years he was granted.

And he was short changed there, for here was a man who deserved a much higher innings.

Two moments that stir the memory

There can be few more nervous moments for Rangers fans than the goal he scored to win the 1973 Scottish Cup, the Centenary final against Celtic.

Think of the length of an ice lolly stick and you will have some concept of the distance from which he finished, awkwardly forcing the ball over the line with his studs.

It seemed unmissable but for one split second it looked as if he was embracing the option. But he was there, when all was said and done, to make history.

But it was for Scotland - again at Hampden - that came a moment which epitomised what a fine footballer he was.

Forsyth was at his best as a sweeper, and in the mid-70s there was a debate in which some suggested he was an apprentice in the art compared to Martin Buchan.

Tommy Docherty, who had been the national manager and quit to become Buchan's boss at Manchester United, even compared them as racehorse versus Clydesdale. I love the Doc. But he backed the wrong horse this time.

Scotland defeated England thanks to quite the most wonderful and perfectly-timed tackle by Tam on Mick Channon.

Forsyth was inducted in the Scottish Football Hall of Fame last year

It was sweet. And that's maybe not the adjective that springs readily when most think of Tam Forsyth.

So let me offer you a few. Humble. Modest. Honest. Engaging. Talented. Determined. And loyal.

Ask wee Tam, for whom he served riding shotgun through the management years at Morton, Motherwell and Hearts. They were some double act who would tag-team weary reporters like this one. And verbally have a go like a dog with a rag doll. But still come up smiling. Well, nearly always.

But I'll smile when I think back on Tam. The last time I saw him was in a restaurant in south Ayrshire, suitably next door to a bowling green. And his company was just lovely and gentle.

Jaws? They should have called the Trades Description people.