Lyle Taylor did not make an appearance for Charlton after the Championship season resumed in June

Nottingham Forest have signed former Charlton striker Lyle Taylor and defender Tyler Blackett after his recent departure from Reading.

Taylor, 30, scored 11 goals for the Addicks last season.

However, he did not play when the Championship campaign resumed as he was approaching the end of his contract and did not want to risk injury.

Blackett, 26, made 122 appearances in four years with Reading after joining from Manchester United.

BBC Radio Nottingham reports that Taylor has signed a three-year contract, external-link while Blackett has agreed a two-year deal external-link with the option for a third.

Forest's only other summer signing is midfielder Jack Colback.

Sabri Lamouchi's side narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season, missing out on a top-six finish on the final day of the campaign.

