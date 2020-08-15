Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Marcus McGuane in action for Barcelona B

Oxford United have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Marcus McGuane on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old former Arsenal trainee joined Barcelona B on a three-year deal in January 2018, and became the first Englishman since Gary Lineker to play for their first team in March 2018.

McGuane joined Forest’s under-23 side in February on a deal until 2022.

“There’s been a lot of up and downs but I’m ready to fight for my place and the team," he told the Oxford website.

The coronavirus pandemic has prevented McGuane from making an appearance for Forest yet, but he has joined up with Oxford on their pre-season training camp in Wales.

