From the section Celtic

Marian Shved scored his only Celtic goal in last season's Champions League qualifying win over Nomme Kalju

Ukraine winger Marian Shved has left Celtic without making a first-team start to join Belgian side KV Mechelen on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old scored once in three appearances off the bench last term.

Shved signed for the Scottish champions from Karpaty Lviv in January 2019 for a reported £2m, but was immediately loaned back to the Ukrainian side for the rest of the campaign.

Mechelen say they have the option to buy the two-cap international.

