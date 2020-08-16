Match ends, Sevilla 2, Manchester United 1.
Sevilla wrecked Manchester United's hopes of ending the season with silverware as they edged a hard-fought Europa League semi-final in Cologne.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lost their third semi-final this season despite taking the lead when Bruno Fernandes scored their 22nd penalty of the season after Marcus Rashford was fouled by Diego Carlos.
Sevilla, Europa League specialists, equalised before the interval when former Liverpool forward Suso swept a finish past David de Gea at the far post.
United's fate was sealed when they missed a succession of chances early in the second half as Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou emerged as the hero, denying Anthony Martial several times.
And Sevilla, who saw off Wolves in the quarter-final, secured their place in the final when Luuk de Jong swept home a cross from Jesus Navas with 12 minutes left, United punished for poor defending which led to recriminations as Fernandes confronted Victor Lindelof in the aftermath.
- 'This Man Utd side have been exposed as nearly men'
- Man Utd have to take it to the next step - Maguire
- Football Daily podcast: What went wrong for Man Utd?
- Follow reaction to the game
Profligate Man Utd pay the price
Manchester United's long season came to a bitterly disappointing conclusion as they missed out on the chance to lift their first trophy since they won this tournament under Jose Mourinho more than three years ago.
And they have only themselves to blame for a lack of killer instinct in front of goal, especially in that opening phase of the second half when Bounou denied them, especially Martial, but United simply had to take one of those chances.
It left Sevilla in the game and, as this talented side have proved before, they are experts at finding a way to win in the Europa League.
And so it proved with De Jong's late goal, helped by awful United defending as they switched off from Navas' cross, with Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka culpable.
United could not respond as they looked heavy legged, Solskjaer waiting until late on before introducing a raft of chances more in hope than expectation.
Man Utd triple failure shows flaws
Manchester United rescued their season in the second half of the campaign, fuelled by the signing of Fernandes, but losing three semi-finals in a single term is a poor effort.
Solskjaer's season has finished respectability with a third-placed finish in the Premier League but weaknesses were exposed by the loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final, Chelsea in the FA Cup and now this defeat by Sevilla.
It will no doubt strengthen Solskjaer's hand as he demands high-class additions in the transfer window but does nothing to disguise the disappointment or the fact that, when the pressure was really on in the big cup games this season, they failed to deliver.
Man of the match - Yassine Bounou
Match stats
- Sevilla have reached their sixth Uefa Cup/Europa League final, at least two more than any other side.
- Manchester United have now been eliminated from European competition by Spanish opposition for the third consecutive campaign.
- Sevilla are now unbeaten in 20 games, just the fourth different side within Europe's top five leagues this season to enjoy such a run (also Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid).
- Including both their quarter-final victory over FC Copenhagen and their match with Sevilla, Manchester United had 46 shots, with 21 hitting the target - however, the Red Devils have managed just two goals from the penalty spot in those matches with a conversion rate of 4.4%.
- Manchester United have been awarded 22 penalties in all competitions this season, the most by a side in a single campaign within Europe's top five leagues since Barcelona in 2015-16 (24).
- Since his Manchester United debut on 1 February, only Robert Lewandowski (28) and Lionel Messi (27) have had a direct hand in more goals in all competitions than Bruno Fernandes (20 - 12 goals, eight assists) within Europe's top five leagues.
- Bruno Fernandes has scored 100% of the 14 penalties he has taken in all competitions this season, netting six for Sporting Lisbon.
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 12Koundé
- 20Santos SilvaBooked at 21mins
- 23Reguilón
- 24JordánSubstituted forGudeljat 87'minutes
- 25Reges
- 10Banega
- 41Fernández SaezSubstituted forVázquezat 75'minutes
- 51En-NesyriSubstituted forde Jongat 56'minutes
- 5OcamposSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 56'minutesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 1Vaclik
- 3Gómez
- 11El Haddadi
- 17Gudelj
- 18Escudero
- 19de Jong
- 21Torres
- 22Vázquez
- 28Alonso Lara
- 31Díaz
- 36Rodríguez
- 40Pérez Rico
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-BissakaSubstituted forJamesat 87'minutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 5MaguireBooked at 86mins
- 53WilliamsBooked at 17minsSubstituted forFosu-Mensahat 87'minutes
- 6Pogba
- 17Fred
- 26GreenwoodSubstituted forIghaloat 90+3'minutes
- 18Bruno Fernandes
- 10RashfordBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMataat 87'minutes
- 9Martial
Substitutes
- 3Bailly
- 8Mata
- 13Grant
- 14Lingard
- 15Pereira
- 21James
- 22Romero
- 24Fosu-Mensah
- 25Ighalo
- 31Matic
- 39McTominay
- 71Mengi
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 2, Manchester United 1.
Post update
Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).
Post update
Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).
Post update
Offside, Sevilla. Franco Vázquez tries a through ball, but Luuk de Jong is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Odion Ighalo replaces Mason Greenwood.
Post update
Offside, Sevilla. Yassine Bounou tries a through ball, but Luuk de Jong is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).
Post update
Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Nemanja Gudelj replaces Joan Jordán.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Timothy Fosu-Mensah replaces Brandon Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Daniel James replaces Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Juan Mata replaces Marcus Rashford.
Booking
Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Harry Maguire (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Éver Banega with a cross following a corner.
- Planning a barbecue soon?: Find out how to master it
- Investigating fake news: Who spreads misinformation and why?
Who ate my hamster
snowmiku
alex1817
To put that into perspective, that’s the same amount that Sheffield Utd, Everton, Newcastle, Norwich, Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, West Ham & Spurs GOT COMBINED THIS SEASON!!
What a farce - and it wasn’t even a penalty tonight!
RDW_SW
TimetoSALAHBRATE
Killingholme_Clay
The referee was very poor and missed several golden opportunities to rule out Sevilla's goals & inexplicably failed to even send a Sevilla player off.
How I laughed.
International Rescue
Click UP - if this Man Utd loss made you very happy today.
Noisy Neighbour
Utd have had some 23 Penalties this Season. It is clear and obvious to anyome with the simplest of minds that Utd's Players have been heavily coached into Cheating.. absolute state of it 🤣🤣
Mike T
Truth be known
But of course the Man U fans won’t be bothered because they believe the season to be ‘null and void’ from the infantile comments made since lockdown!
So to sum up
Man U won…. nothing.
Man City won…….. the League Cup.
Can anyone remind me what Liverpool won?
imzard
dogeared
Loving it.
liverpool Red
It’s been a good couple of days for football 😊😊😊😊😊😊😉😊😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
admin
Awful club.
AVG
United do need to harden up a bit they only seem to get as far as a semi.
Lagavulin16
Unless they play against Manchester United.
LOL
Bob tells his wife Rita: Seville won 2-1.
Rita’s instant reply: so there was the usual penalty, right ?
James
Quintessential Dichotomy
Sweet as a nut
Steve 76
It's a truly incredible achievement that all associated with Man United can be extremely proud of.
Big respect from the Champions of Everything. xx