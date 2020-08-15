Last updated on .From the section Watford

Vladimir Ivic led Maccabi Tel-Aviv to league titles in Israel in each of the past two seasons

Championship club Watford have confirmed the appointment of Vladimir Ivic as their new head coach.

The 43-year-old has agreed a one-year contract, with the option of a further year held by the club.

Former Maccabi Tel Aviv manager Ivic succeeds Nigel Pearson, who was sacked two games before the end of the season.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League after losing their final game at Arsenal, with former player Hayden Mullins in caretaker charge.

That result ended a five-year stay in the top flight for the Hornets, who were FA Cup finalists in 2019.

"It's my first time in England and I need to adapt as fast as possible, to do the best for the club is very important to me," said Ivic, who represented Serbia and Montenegro at international level as a player.

Ivic is Watford's fourth full-time boss in less than 12 months as Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores were both sacked in the early weeks of last season, leading to Pearson's arrival in December.

He was a free agent after leading Maccabi Tel-Aviv to two consecutive league titles in Israel and has also previously managed Greek club PAOK, with whom he won a domestic cup.

"I've worked with my coaching staff for three years, so I know that we will ask the most from ourselves so we can help the players to achieve the club's goals," Ivic said.