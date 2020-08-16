Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Elliott Durrell counts Tamworth, Chester, Macclesfield York City and Altrincham along his former clubs

Attacking midfielder Elliott Durrell has rejoined Wrexham for the 2020-21 season.

It will be the 31-year-old's second stint at at the Racecourse, where he played from 2014-15, when current boss Dean Keates was also a player.

Durrell has most recently played for Altrincham.

"Having played with [Dean Keates] before, he knows what I can do. A lot's changed since I was last here," said Durrell.

"But as soon as I knew there was interest from the club, and from Dean, it was a no-brainer really.

"Having been involved in a squad with Dean, I know he's a winner and those are the sort of players he is looking to add to the squad. There isn't a bigger winning mentality in a player than one like Jay Harris.

"It's great to be back and I can't wait to get going now."