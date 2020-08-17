Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes is travelling to London on Monday with a view to completing a move to Queens Park Rangers.

The West Lothian club have accepted what they say is a club record fee for the 24-year-old Australian.

Dykes, who sat out Sunday's 0-0 draw with Rangers, joined Livi just over 12 months ago from Queen of the South, who will receive a percentage of the sale.

The fee exceeds the £1m received from Celtic for David Fernandez in 2002.

"It's now up to the big man to go and decide and negotiate his side of it," manager Gary Holt told BBC Radio Scotland on Sunday. "He'll be sorely missed. He goes with the good grace of the club.

"He's embraced how we work. Every single one of us are over the moon for him."

Head of football operations David Martindale said Livingston could not deny the striker the opportunity.

"It has also given a bit of added financial stability that is more than welcome given the current climate," he added.

Dykes, who has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for Livingston, is eligible to play for Scotland through his parents.