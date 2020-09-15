Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain signs new three-year contract

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Aubameyang announced his new deal via a live video from Emirates Stadium

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The 31-year-old striker joined the Gunners in January 2018 and won the Premier League Golden Boot in his first full season in 2018-19.

"Signing for this special club was never in doubt," he said.

"I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal."

Aubameyang's contract was due to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season meaning he would have been free to talk to other clubs from January.

The Gabon striker scored in Arsenal's victory at Fulham on Saturday, the first game of the new Premier League season.

He also scored two goals against Chelsea in the FA Cup final in July, securing the Gunners' place in next season's Europa League.

Following that win, Premier League winner Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Aubameyang would cost zillions to replace. Absolute zillions."

"It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"He's a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working.

"He's an important leader for the team and a big part of what we're building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark. He can achieve that here."

Since joining Arsenal, for a then club-record £56m, Aubameyang has scored 72 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions. In 86 Premier League appearances he has scored 55 goals and made 12 assists.

The 2015 African Footballer of the Year was made captain in November after midfielder Granit Xhaka was stripped of the role by Arteta's predecessor Unai Emery.

This summer Arsenal have signed Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes for 26m euros (£23.14m) from Lille, brought in former Chelsea forward Willian on a free transfer and re-signed Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid.

  • Arsenal for once, have kept a world class player who is also the Captain of the club. The captain leaving curse is over!

  • I may be getting ahead of myself, but if Arsenal have actually been able to tie down their best player, (unlike RVP or Alexis), perhaps they're actually ambitious for the future. Everything is coming up pretty rosy at the Emirates.

  • World Class.

  • Arsenals most important signing of the summer.

    • MrGStyles replied:
      Of the decade

  • Not an Arsenal supporter, but this is great news for fans of Premier League football.

  • Not an Arsenal fan. It he’s clearly happy with the appointment of Arteta and he can see real talent at Arsenal (thats been missing for some time now).
    I’m pleased for the EPL, he’s a talented player and it’s good he’s happy at Arsenal.

  • Great striker, at least 20 goals guarantee.

  • Great business to keep a player of his quality, 20 goals a season nailed on. Good intent from Arsenal, club moving in the right direction, last decade or so, would've seen players like him leave for other clubs but belief in Arteta and the rebuild is showing.

  • Signing of the transfer window......

  • Looking up for the Gunners. Decent young Manager that will only get better and secured certainly one of the top strikers in the EPL. Good work

  • THE GUY IS CLASS.
    GREAT FOOTBALLER IN AN EVER IMPROVING TEAM.
    ARSENAL FANS CAN BREATHE A HUGE SIGH OF RELIEF!!!!!!!!!!

  • There will be a lot of comments from unhappy and, jealous neighborhood and further comments to follow. Very happy day to Arsenal fans

  • Absolutely brilliant news....probably be in the top four scorers this season ... Mesut Özil needs to go as soon as possible. Never agreed on his signing and his stubbornness to move on tells us exactly who is.

    • Irons45 replied:
      Why should Ozil move. The club have him the contract so why is it his fault?

  • Really needed this fantastic news during these tumultuous times. #COYG!!!

  • That’s excellent news for Arsenal.Will provide the with lots of goals-class player.

  • Gabriel, Willian and a new 3 year contract for Aubameyang. All without us being in the Champions League. Shows how wrong many pundits are when they say playing in the Europa League will make it hard for Arsenal to sign or keep great players.

    • Micky Filth replied:
      Do you think they give a sh*t what opposition they are playing on the money Willian + Aubameyang are pulling in each week?

  • Arsenal legend

  • Auuuuuubaaaaaaaa.

  • Phew!

  • Good news indeed. Does it come at a high cost, I believe no but obviously time will tell.
    Helps Arsenal? absolutely.
    Future looking brighter, most definitely.

