Celtic scored three times in each half in a one-sided victory over KR Reykjavik

Celtic's big win against KR Reykjavik has given the Scottish champions "breathing space" over recruitment, says manager Neil Lennon.

Lennon's side routed the Icelandic side 6-0 to reach the Champions League second qualifying round.

And the Premiership winners will host either Sweden's Djurgardens or Ferencvaros of Hungary next week.

"We'll see," said Lennon when asked if he was seeking to add defensive reinforcements.

"It's given us a bit of breathing space but I'm happy with the squad.

"It was a very good showing. There's more to come, a lot more to come. It's very embryonic in the season.

"It was important we won, important that we avoided injuries and important that we played well. We got all of that."

Mohamed Elyounoussi opened and completed the scoring at Celtic Park with Christopher Jullien, Greg Taylor and Odsonne Edouard also netting and Arnor Adalsteinsson registering an own goal.

Ferencvaros host Djurgardens on Wednesday and the winner of the one-off tie will be the away team at Celtic Park.

"They're both good teams," added Lennon, who gave striker Albian Ajeti his debut as a second-half substitute.

"Ferencvaros are a very well organised and Swedish teams are always well up on their fitness levels at this time of the season. Scandinavian teams are very difficult to break down.

"It will be interesting to see who comes out of it."