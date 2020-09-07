Cymru Premier round-up: Nomads begin title defence

Champions Nomads 'will rise to the challenge'

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 11 September

Aberystwyth Town 2-3 Cardiff Met: Oliver Hulbert scored a late brace to earn the visitors an opening-day win at Aberyswyth. Jonathan Evans put the hosts ahead and after Eliot Evans levelled, new boss Gavin Allen saw Rhys Davies again put his side ahead. But in the last 10 minutes Hulbert levelled and added the winner.

Barry Town United 0-3 The New Saints: Adrian Cieslewicz struck twice and Leo Smith added the third as The New Saints began their campaign to regain the Cymru Premier title by proving too strong for Barry Town United at Jenner Park.k in the Faroe Islands while Saints beat Slovakia's MSK Zilina 3-1. Saints won 4-1 at Jenner Park last season.

Caernarfon Town 1-1 Penybont: Mael Davies broke the deadlock for the hosts after 75 minutes, but honours ended even as Mike Hayes equalised soon after. There have been a number of changes at Caernarfon during recent months most notably Nathan Craig leaving for Flint and boss Sean Eardley returning to Llandudno. Penybont are in their second season in the top-flight after finishing the disrupted 2019-20 outside the drop zone.

Flint Town United 1-0 Newtown: Flint marked their return to the Cymru Premier for the first time since 1998 with a win with Nathan Craig the man to thank for his first-half winner. Flint were promoted as Cymru North runners-up after champions Prestatyn Town were refused a Tier One licence. Flint were among the league's founder members, as were Newtown, who under Chris Hughes is targeting a top six finish for the third successive season.

Haverfordwest County P-P Cefn Druids: Haverfordwest were due to make their return to the Cymru Premier and like Flint, were promoted as Cymru South champions Swansea University did not secure a Tier One licence. But Cefn Druids were guilty of a Covid-19 protocol breach, leading to the FAW postponing this encounter.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Bala Town; 17:45 BST: Connah's Quay begin the defence of their title at home to Bala, who finished third last season. Nomads striker Mike Wilde is set to make his 300th Cymru Premier appearance. Bala come into the game on the back of their Europa League win in Valletta, which came courtesy of a goal from Chris Venables, last season's player of the season and golden boot winner.

Tuesday, 15 September

Cardiff Met v Haverfordwest County; 19:45 BST

Cefn Druids v Flint Town United; 19:45 BST

Newtown v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 BST

Penybont v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST