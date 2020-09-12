Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Will Manchester City be celebrating come the season's end?

This season's Premier League champions will be Manchester City. Well, according to you, that is.

We asked you to tell us how you think the table will look come the end of the 2020-21 campaign and we had almost 200,000 submissions, with Pep Guardiola's side tipped to regain the top-flight crown they lost to Liverpool last season.

You have Jurgen Klopp's reigning champions in second, with big-spending Chelsea and Manchester United making up the rest of the top four.

At the other end, you have predicted that Fulham will once again be making just a season-long pit stop in the Premier League, with the Cottagers tipped to finish bottom.

Heading down to the Championship with them are Midlands pair West Brom and Aston Villa.

Leeds, who ended their 16-year absence from the top flight by winning the Championship last season, have been backed to stay up.

You can still have a go using our tool at the bottom of the page, but your submission will not count to the final results.

City back on top?

Of the table submissions made by you, 46% had City on top, with Liverpool taking 33% and Chelsea 10%.

Hats off to the boldness of the brave 101 who have Burnley down to claim their first Premier League title, the 161 backing the Baggies for the big prize and the 186 who think this is Fulham's year.

Fulham and West Brom to go straight back down?

It will be just the one year back for Fulham and West Brom, according to your predictions.

And Aston Villa, who survived by the skin of their teeth last season, will apparently not be so fortunate this time around.

You never know, though. There are 228 people who think Chelsea's spending will backfire spectacularly and result in relegation, while 356 of you fly in the face of the majority by backing Manchester City for the drop and 1,619 feel Liverpool will go from champions to the Championship in the space of 12 months.

Here is your predicted table in full...

Your predicted 2020-21 Premier League positions in full Position Club Position (cont) Club (cont) 1 Manchester City 11 Southampton 2 Liverpool 12 Newcastle United 3 Chelsea 13 Leeds 4 Manchester United 14 Burnley 5 Arsenal 15 Crystal Palace 6 Tottenham Hotspur 16 West Ham United 7 Leicester City 17 Brighton and Hove Albion 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 Aston Villa 9 Everton 19 West Bromwich Albion 10 Sheffield United 20 Fulham

It is not just you that has been making your Premier League predictions. Our pundits have had a go, as has BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty.

And here is the table predictor tool. Have a go if you haven't already and share it with your friends...