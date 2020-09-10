McInnes tips McCrorie for Scotland caps

Ross McCrorie looked to be bucking the trend at Rangers.

Acclaimed as a "potential future captain" by manager Steven Gerrard after an eye-catching display in an Old Firm victory, McCrorie was a homegrown talent breaking through into the Ibrox first-team.

Nineteen months on, after making 30 league starts in 55 appearances, the 22-year-old left to join Aberdeen a few weeks ago.

It is now a familiar tale at Ibrox, but why has the pathway from youth academy to first team become so treacherous?

Gilmour the one who got away

A beacon of success from the Rangers academy in recent years is a player who didn't make a first-team appearance. The precocious Billy Gilmour was enticed south by Chelsea three years ago when he turned 16, depriving Rangers fans of a glimpse of a midfielder seemingly destined for the top.

There have been others in the last decade who looked the part. Danny Wilson made 24 appearances in 2009-10 before Liverpool came calling for the 18-year-old. Barrie McKay played 137 games across a five-year spell from 2012 before it was decided his future lay elsewhere for a fee, while Lewis Macleod's haul of 69 matches might have been more had his progress not been disrupted by injury. Again, he left for a six-figure sum.

However, you have to go as far back as the likes of Alan Hutton - who was given a debut in 2002, a year after the Rangers training centre opened - and Charlie Adam two years later to find players who successfully made the transition and became a regular.

In comparison, since 2010, Celtic have reared regulars James Forrest, Callum McGregor - the player who played the most minutes of anyone in Europe in season 2018-19 - and Kieran Tierney, whose record sale to Arsenal banked the club £25m.

Plenty of players have made the grade elsewhere after departing Ibrox. And Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes - convinced he has "a Rolls-Royce" in McCrorie - points out regular first-team exposure is crucial to development.

"Boys need to be playing games to maximise their potential," the former Rangers midfielder said.

"There's no shame in not making the grade at Rangers. A lot of young lads leave the Old Firm and think it's all downhill from there, but it depends on the motivation and determination of the individual. They've got to go and mature and develop."

Billy Gilmour had represented Rangers at Under-20 level before moving to Chelsea

Mentality & physicality important

Footballing talent is a given for players in the Rangers academy. But other factors are just as important, according to Derek Ferguson, who speaks from first-hand experience of making the step up from the Ibrox youth ranks to first team.

"You need a lot more than just ability to make it at Rangers," Ferguson said. "First of all, it's the mentality, to handle the pressure of playing in front of huge crowds who expect you to win every week.

"And there's the physical aspect. It's a huge jump going from under-20s to facing players who are tough and strong.

"Also, you need to handle the pressure that comes from the experienced players around you. They have high standards and, if you fall short, they won't be slow in telling you."

Can Gerrard afford to gamble on youth?

Strengthening the pathway from the Rangers academy to the first team has been a priority for Ross Wilson following his appointment as sporting director in October, with the process completed in June. He has been working hand-in-hand with academy chief Craig Mullholland to nurture the next generation through to the Ibrox pitch.

It is modelled on the Premier League Elite Player Performance Plan and gives Gerrard "increased input" in the B team, formerly the under-20s. Rangers and Celtic failed in a bid to have these colts teams included in a league shake-up during the summer.

Throughout his tenure, Gerrard, now in his third season at the helm, has shown a willingness to include academy players in first-team training.

But he offered an insight this summer into the standards he expects when he publicly criticised young players at the club with an "ego", saying they "won't be anywhere near me" if they don't "train every day like it means the world to them to play for Rangers".

Gerrard handed debuts last season to winger Kai Kennedy and full-back Nathan Patterson, who has also now played twice this term, including an appearance in the delayed last 16 of the 2019-20 Europa League. But McCrorie has been the only homegrown player to feature regularly under the former Liverpool skipper.

This season, Rangers' starting line-up has had an average age of 27.3 - the second oldest in the Premiership, with only Kilmarnock higher. And, with the focus now on thwarting Celtic's bid for an unprecedented 10th consecutive title, can Gerrard afford to put faith in youth?

"I don't think it would matter to him whether you are 16 or 28. It's about standards," Ferguson said.

"If you can handle the pressure and physicality and are a good enough player, you should go right in there if you can improve the side. That's all Gerrard wants to do."