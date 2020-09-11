National League news - September 2020

Last updated on .From the section National League

Dean Moxey was sent off in last season's League Two play-off final - his last game for Exeter as the Grecians were beaten by Northampton

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

11 September

Barnet have signed former Port Vale, Grimsby, Bromley and Wrexham striker JJ Hooper.

The 26-year-old scored six National League goals in 19 appearances for Wrexham last season.

Macclesfield Town have signed forward Lewis Wilson, 27, for the 2020-21 season.

He has EFL experience with Northampton Town but most recently played for Stratford Town and Banbury United.

Bromley have appointed former Wycombe, Cardiff, Birmingham City and Wolves defender Roger Johnson, 37, as manager of their Under-23 team.

10 September

Barnet have signed former Cardiff youngster Tyrone Duffus. The 23-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season with Warrington Town.

Notts County sign striker Jimmy Knowles on loan from Nottinghamshire neighbours Mansfield Town on a season-long deal.

Hartlepool United have signed Northern Ireland Under-21 striker David Parkhouse, 20, on loan from Sheffield United until January.

Full-back Michee Efete, 23 and winger Dennon Lewis, 23, have signed new two-year contracts with National League newcomers Wealdstone.

9 September

Torquay United have signed striker Josh Umerah, 23, after 34 appearances for Ebbsfleet United last season.

Woking have signed former Hibernian midfielder Tommy Block, 20, following a trial.

Maidenhead United have signed British Virgin Isles international defender Jerry Wiltshire, 24, who has previously played in the United States.

8 September

Barnet have signed 27-year-old centre-back Ben Nugent following his departure from Stevenage earlier this summer.

Bromley have announced the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Tom Purrington following a successful trial with the club.

Defender Sam Graham, 20, has rejoined Notts County on loan from Premier League side Sheffield United.

Graham previously spent part of last season on loan with the club before an Achilles injury curtailed his time at Meadow Lane.

Macclesfield Town have signed midfielder Sam Walker, 33, after his release from fellow National League side Stockport County.

Walker made 35 appearances for the Hatters and scored 10 goals before his contract ended earlier this summer.

7 September

Bromley have signed 33-year-old defender Byron Webster after he left Carlisle in the summer.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ryan Huddart has left the club by mutual agreement.

The 23-year-old made 23 appearances last season after joining the club from Boreham Wood.

Dagenham & Redbridge have re-signed defender Will Wright. The 23-year-old has made 68 appearances for the east London club over the past two seasons.

Dover Athletic have signed 21-year-old former Grimsby striker Ahkeem Rose.

Macclesfield Town have signed midfielder Liam Nolan and wingers Wilson Carvalho and Chay Tilt.

Carvalho, 27, Nolan, 25, and Tilt, 22, have all agreed one-year deals with the Silkmen.

Maidenhead United have re-signed 21-year-old goalkeeper Taye Ashby Hammond on loan from Premier League Fulham.

Weymouth have re-signed defender Brennan Camp, 19, from Championship club Bournemouth on a season-long loan.

5 September

FC Halifax have signed midfielder Dom Tear, 20, following his release by Huddersfield Town.

Woking have signed midfielder Charlie Cooper, 23, following a trial. He played 30 games for FC Halifax last season.

4 September

Yeovil Town have signed 29-year-old right-back Daniel Leadbitter on a season-long loan from Newport County.

Forward Kai Brown and defender Bailey Clements have joined Dagenham & Redbridge on youth loans from Ipswich Town until January.

Bromley have signed former Leyton Orient striker James Alabi, 25, who had a loan spell at Eastleigh last season.

Meanwhile, captain Jack Holland, 28, has agreed a new contract for the 2020-21 season and will also have a new coaching role with the Bromley academy.

Solihull Moors have signed former Leeds United full-back Joshveer Shergill, 18, on a one-year contract. He has previously been part of the youth set-ups at West Brom and Walsall.

Notts County have signed goalkeeper Luke Pilling, 23, after he left Tranmere Rovers earlier this summer.

3 September

Chesterfield manager John Pemberton has signed a new 12-month contract and announced the appointment of John Dungworth as his new assistant.

Pemberton, 55, initially agreed a short-term deal in January.

Yeovil Town captain Lee Collins and fellow defender Luke Wilkinson have signed one-year contract extensions with the club.

Winger Cameron Murray has signed an extended contract with National League newcomers Weymouth.

2 September

Stockport County have signed right-back Macauley Southam-Hales from League One side Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who played five times for the Cod Army after moving to Lancashire from Welsh side Barry Town in February 2019, has agreed a two-year contract.

Bromley have signed former Millwall, Bolton and AFC Wimbledon midfielder Liam Trotter and ex-Walsall defender Kory Roberts, 22, for the 2020-21 season.

Trotter, 32, was most recently with Orange County SC in the United States.

1 September

The National League have confirmed the 2020-21 season will get under way on Saturday, 3 October.

Fixtures for the new campaign will be released at 13:00 BST on Tuesday, 8 September.

The season will run until Saturday, 29 May, with play-offs held over the first three weekends of June.

National League side Torquay United have signed experienced former Exeter City left-back Dean Moxey.

The 34-year-old has made more than 550 senior appearances during his career, which has also included spells at Derby County, Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers.

National League side Stockport County have signed former Derby County goalkeeper Josh Barnes, 22, on a one-year contract.