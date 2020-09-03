Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rachel Daly has scored three times in 35 senior appearances for England

England international Rachel Daly has joined Women's Super League club West Ham United on loan from Houston Dash until the end of December.

BBC Sport understands Daly, 28, has already been quarantining and will be eligible to make her debut on Sunday, subject to international clearance.

The Hammers travel to Tottenham Hotspur on the WSL's opening weekend.

Harrogate-born Daly signed a new three-year contract with Houston until 2023 on Monday, 31 August.

The new deal came after she helped her club win the American NWSL's 2020 Challenge Cup, which took place earlier this summer.

A versatile full-back who can also play on the right wing or as a forward, Daly was named as the MVP in that tournament.

"West Ham is a fantastic club with a strong squad, filled with proven internationals and talented youngsters, and I'm looking forward to meeting everyone," Daly told West Ham's website.

Head coach Matt Beard added: "The opportunity to have a proven England international in our squad on a short-term deal was too good an opportunity to pass up.

"Rachel is an experienced player, proven at the top level of the game, who will fit into our squad perfectly in terms of how we play and what we expect from our squad."

Daly began her career with Leeds United as a youngster, before spells with Lincoln Ladies and St John's University Red Storm, prior to joining Houston in 2016.