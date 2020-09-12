Match ends, Derby County 0, Reading 2.
Two quick-fire goals before half-time helped Reading to a routine win over Derby County at Pride Park on the first day of the Championship season.
Lucas Joao opened the scoring for the Royals, tapping in a low Michael Olise corner in the 40th minute.
And five minutes later Joao assisted Ovie Ejaria with a classy backheel to give Reading a deserved 2-0 half-time lead.
Derby created little in response as the visitors easily held onto all three points.
Reading boss Veljko Paunovic was on the touchline having missed his side's EFL Cup win over Colchester United last Saturday, observing quarantine rules after flying to the UK from the United States.
Joao, who scored a hat-trick in that tie, was kept out by Derby debutant David Marshall early on, with the veteran keeper saving well from close range.
Derby were unbeaten in their last 11 opening league games of the season but could have been three goals down just before the hour mark, with Joao cannoning an effort off the crossbar.
And the Rams lacked imagination in the final third as Reading were full value for their win.
Royals 'controlled the game' - post-match reaction
Derby manager Phillip Cocu:
"The result is very disappointing. Everyone is very excited to start again and then you lose the first home game, so it's a big disappointment for everybody.
"But credit to Reading. The way they played was different to last season. A lot of rotation, good combination game, they really played some very good football and were hard to break down.
"But we really have to look at ourselves. The first 35 minutes is something we can't accept, so it's no surprise at half-time when you are 2-0 down."
Reading manager Veljko Paunovic told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"I'm very grateful to the guys for that performance and the spirit and the game we developed from start to finish. We scored the goals right at the time that they were growing in confidence and building pressure.
"Second half, we controlled the game well but we're learning a lot and we're looking to keep on improving. We want to be able to build on that going forward.
"While we'll work on strengthening the squad with the market being open, the most important thing is this group right now. I want to try and push on as much as we can to help them improve."
Line-ups
Derby
- 1Marshall
- 2WisdomSubstituted forByrneat 45'minutesBooked at 47mins
- 6te Wierik
- 16Clarke
- 3Forsyth
- 4ShinnieBooked at 37minsSubstituted forRooneyat 63'minutes
- 8Bird
- 18Whittaker
- 17SibleyBooked at 45mins
- 38Knight
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 12Byrne
- 21Roos
- 22Evans
- 26Buchanan
- 32Rooney
- 33Davies
- 46Brown
Reading
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 17Yiadom
- 4Morrison
- 6Moore
- 3RichardsBooked at 90mins
- 8Rinomhota
- 28Laurent
- 7OliseBooked at 65minsSubstituted forHolmesat 88'minutes
- 10SwiftSubstituted forBaldockat 78'minutes
- 14EjariaSubstituted forAlukoat 68'minutes
- 18Lucas João
Substitutes
- 9Baldock
- 20Araruna Hoffmann
- 22Southwood
- 24Aluko
- 29Holmes
- 38Bristow
- 47Puscas
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away7
