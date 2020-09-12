Last updated on .From the section Championship

Adam Idah won the game for the visitors with his first league goal

A late goal from substitute Adam Idah gave Norwich City a hard-fought win at Huddersfield Town.

The game looked destined to finish goalless before Town defender Richard Stearman's under-hit backpass was intercepted by Teemu Pukki and the Finn showed class and composure to slide the ball across for Idah to slam home.

Prior to that the hosts had battled well in their first league game under new Spanish head coach Carlos Corberan.

The Canaries, relegated from the Premier League last season, enjoyed the majority of possession but struggled to create clear chances prior to Idah's winner.

There was an element of controversy to the Republic of Ireland international's first-ever league goal.

Town defender Stearman had only just returned to the pitch after requiring treatment following a poor aerial challenge from Todd Cantwell, for which the latter was booked, with many of the home players and coaches feeling he should have been sent off.

Stearman was substituted immediately after the goal and the Terriers will perhaps regret not removing him from the action earlier.

A point would have represented a fair return for the endeavour and effort they showed - though with last season's top scorer Karlan Grant, who looks set to leave the club, not included in the squad they were unable to force a save from Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan:

"The most important thing for me was that we fought with spirit and effort. We couldn't do enough things to get the result.

"The team showed the spirit we wanted and a performance, which is the positive.

"But the result is the negative. We will continue growing and learn from this game."

Norwich manager Daniel Farke:

"We had two clear penalties which were not given, but it's the perfect way to start the season with three points.

"The ref came to me at the end and said, 'I have to apologise, I got both of those wrong'. No problem. We all make mistakes. I would rather have this type of relationship with the officials.

"Adam Idah will be in the spotlight after his goal and we're delighted for him. I was not happy at all with Adam's training this week. There was an outburst from me. But I wanted to show faith in him."