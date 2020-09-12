Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley0LutonLuton Town1

James Collins scores for Luton
James Collins has scored four goals already this season after netting a hat-trick in Luton's Carabao Cup win over Norwich last weekend

James Collins' late effort helped Luton Town to a scrappy win over Barnsley at Oakwell on the opening day of the Championship season.

In a game of few chances, Collins broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, beating Tykes keeper Jack Walton from just inside the penalty area.

The 29-year-old raced onto a Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu headed pass, before finding the top corner to give Nathan Jones' side a late lead.

Barnsley nearly levelled moments later but debutant Dominik Frieser headed Alex Mowatt's cross into the side-netting as Luton held on to all three points.

Just 52 days ago, the Tykes and the Hatters beat Brentford and Blackburn respectively to complete two remarkable escapes from relegation which had looked odds-on for the pair when last season resumed post-lockdown.

But both sides lacked creativity in the first game of the new campaign, with Collins' rare moment of quality the difference between the two teams.

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber:

"We have on the physical side a disadvantage and we have to play on the ground very quick; we need a high discipline on the ball.

"We forget in many situations and today the opponent found a good momentum that [meant] we had not so much control of the ball in the end.

"That is the reason that we lose this game and that is what we have to make better in the next games.

"I think this is not a surprise for us when we forget our style on the ball and it is difficult especially when we must play long balls like the other teams, then we have a disadvantage."

Luton manager Nathan Jones:

"Apart from their chance, it's about as good an away performance as you're likely to see in terms of solidity, in terms of what we did and the way we pressed.

"We organised very well and limited them to very little. We just lacked a little bit of quality in the final third.

"If we did then we would have had more chances, but when you've got a goalscorer like James Collins, you get opportunities and he puts them away."

Line-ups

Barnsley

  • 1Walton
  • 26Sollbauer
  • 6Andersen
  • 2Williams
  • 14Ludewig
  • 27Mowatt
  • 4Styles
  • 17RitzmaierSubstituted forPalmerat 58'minutes
  • 23Simoes InacioSubstituted forFrieserat 52'minutes
  • 9WoodrowBooked at 7mins
  • 11ChaplinSubstituted forSchmidtat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Thomas
  • 19Schmidt
  • 21Palmer
  • 28Frieser
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 30Helik
  • 40Collins

Luton

  • 12Sluga
  • 2Cranie
  • 6Pearson
  • 5Bradley
  • 24Norrington-Davies
  • 8BerryBooked at 31mins
  • 17MpanzuBooked at 84mins
  • 16Rea
  • 7CornickSubstituted forBreeat 81'minutes
  • 19CollinsBooked at 57minsSubstituted forHyltonat 90+1'minutes
  • 10LeeSubstituted forLuaLuaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 4Tunnicliffe
  • 9Hylton
  • 14Moncur
  • 18Clark
  • 25LuaLua
  • 26Bree
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnsley 0, Luton Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Luton Town 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kilian Ludewig (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Rhys Norrington-Davies.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Danny Hylton replaces James Collins.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mads Andersen (Barnsley).

  7. Post update

    Matty Pearson (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jack Walton.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Mowatt (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Booking

    Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Kilian Ludewig (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. James Bree replaces Harry Cornick.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Callum Styles (Barnsley).

  16. Post update

    Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Patrick Schmidt replaces Conor Chaplin.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Luke Berry tries a through ball, but Kazenga LuaLua is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominik Frieser (Barnsley) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Mowatt with a cross.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Barnsley 0, Luton Town 1. James Collins (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu with a headed pass.

