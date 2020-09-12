Match ends, Bournemouth 3, Blackburn Rovers 2.
Arnaut Danjuma's brilliant late goal earned Jason Tindall victory over Blackburn Rovers in his first game in charge of Bournemouth.
Jack Stacey put the hosts ahead with a fine strike from distance, before Bradley Johnson levelled when his shot from even further out slipped through the dive of Cherries keeper Mark Travers.
Jefferson Lerma's neat finish restored Bournemouth's lead, but Blackburn deservedly hit back through Adam Armstrong.
However, Danjuma's curling effort into the far corner clinched victory to give Bournemouth a boost after a difficult summer.
Since dropping out of the Premier League, Bournemouth saw long-serving boss Eddie Howe depart, and sold goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, centre-back Nathan Ake and striker Callum Wilson in deals worth a total of almost £80m.
They have not yet moved to replace those key players, so will be pleased to respond after relegation with an opening-day victory, especially after being given an examination by Rovers.
Tony Mowbray's team will be frustrated to leave the south coast without reward. They carried a threat throughout but were perhaps undone by the Cherries' greater quality in front of goal.
Blackburn have still not won an opening day match since beating Everton in 2010, while for Tindall it is his first victory as a manager since leading Weymouth to a 1-0 win at Oxford in the National League back in January 2008.
Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall told BBC Radio Solent:
"You always want to get off to a winning start and ultimately as a manager, football is about winning games, so I'm delighted we were able to do that.
"There's no easy games at any level and certainly in the Championship as we know from our last time in this division. But the positive thing is we've scored three goals.
"It's disappointing to concede the goals we did, but there were spells in the game where you saw the work from the training ground come out.
"We've certainly got some work to do and physically we looked a bit tired, But I'm sure with a few more games under our belt, we will get stronger and fitter."
Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray:
"I genuinely felt there was only one winner once we got back to 2-2 and that was us.
"It was an intense football match and Bournemouth know they were in a tough game.
"We should be proud of the way we played, the chances we created and the threat we carried against a team who have Premier League quality as illustrated by their winning goal."
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 23Travers
- 17Stacey
- 6MephamSubstituted forBrooksat 79'minutes
- 3S CookBooked at 48mins
- 5Kelly
- 15A Smith
- 19StanislasSubstituted forBillingat 85'minutes
- 16L Cook
- 8LermaBooked at 51minsSubstituted forGoslingat 59'minutes
- 10Danjuma Groeneveld
- 9Solanke
Substitutes
- 4Gosling
- 7Brooks
- 14Surridge
- 24Ofoborh
- 25Simpson
- 29Billing
- 40Dennis
Blackburn
- 1Kaminski
- 2Nyambe
- 26Lenihan
- 3Williams
- 17Bell
- 27TravisSubstituted forEvansat 86'minutes
- 10Holtby
- 4Johnson
- 24Rankin-CostelloSubstituted forRothwellat 68'minutes
- 7Armstrong
- 20BreretonSubstituted forDolanat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Rothwell
- 21Buckley
- 28Wharton
- 29Evans
- 31Bennett
- 33Fisher
- 39Dolan
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 3, Blackburn Rovers 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Foul by Jack Stacey (Bournemouth).
Post update
Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Corry Evans replaces Lewis Travis.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).
Post update
Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Philip Billing replaces Junior Stanislas.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 3, Blackburn Rovers 2. Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Adam Smith following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Derrick Williams.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Rothwell.
Post update
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Adam Armstrong tries a through ball, but Lewis Holtby is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth).
Post update
Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. David Brooks replaces Chris Mepham because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Travis following a corner.