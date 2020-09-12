Last updated on .From the section Championship

Wycombe had several chances before Rotherham snatched a winner from Michael Ihiekwe's header

Wycombe Wanderers slipped to defeat on their Championship bow after Michael Ihiekwe's injury-time winner earned fellow promoted side Rotherham United an opening day win at a sunny Adams Park.

Ihiekwe leapt above Darius Charles in the Chairboys penalty area to guide his header wide of goalkeeper Ryan Allsop and snatch all three points.

It was harsh on Gareth Ainsworth's side, who had otherwise contributed much to their first-ever game in the second tier.

Charles struck the crossbar in the first half with a shot from a free-kick by Scott Kashket, whose lob over Jamal Blackman was only just cleared off the line by Wes Harding after the break.

The Millers had further opportunities, notably through match-winner Ihiekwe, whose glancing header whizzed wide of Allsop's goal.

Home form was one of the cornerstones of Wycombe's promotion bid last season with 71% of their overall tally in League One last season coming on home turf, so this defeat will be tough to take.

Befitting their rock-star boss Ainsworth, with his tousled locks, snakeskin boots and open-neck shirt, the home side oozed confidence from the start but the late checking of their progress with Rotherham's winner is a timely reminder of the ruthless nature of the second tier.

Veteran skipper Matt Bloomfield was typically combative and lively in midfield, while Charles proved his value at the opposite end of the field with telling blocks to keep the visitors at bay.

Rotherham might have played the bridesmaid role for much of the game, fielding the numerous hosts' attacks, but Ihiekwe's late winner was a fillip for a club that had lost three of their past four opening day matches in the second tier.

Chairboys 'will learn from this' - post-match reaction

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth:

"We had some great chances in the first half and you have to put them in. You don't get many in the Championship and they haven't had a shot on target all game until the 92nd minute.

"I'm really proud of the boys, it's a great introduction for us and we'll learn plenty from this. Some of our boys are not going to be out of place in this league.

"We probably deserved a point out of it but you have to put the ball in the back of the net which didn't happen. It's a sucker punch but I'm sure we'll bounce back."

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne:

"I'm pleased to get off to a win. It was a really competitive game with both teams going for it.

"I thought second half we were a little bit in the ascendancy. The highlight is going in the dressing room afterwards and all the lads are buzzing. There were some good performances but we're going to need to get better to win more games.

"Sometimes you get your just rewards and sometimes you don't and luckily this week we were on the right end."