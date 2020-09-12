Last updated on .From the section Championship

Gary Rowett only lost eight of his 29 matches in charge of Stoke City from May 2018 to January 2019

Millwall and Stoke City shared a goalless opening day stalemate at The Den in a grim game of few chances.

The two punchless Championship sides managed just five efforts on target between them - four of them from Stoke.

Home boss Gary Rowett won this fixture 11 months ago when, just four days after being appointed, his Lions beat Stoke 2-0 in his first game in charge.

But, despite the aerial threat of home substitute Matt Smith for the last half hour, there was no repeat of that.

Stoke have failed to score now in three successive trips to The Den since relegated back to the Championship in 2018.

Stoke still scoreless this season

Having won only on penalties in the Carabao Cup against Blackpool a fortnight ago, Michael O'Neill's side are still to score this season.

While the signing of John Obi Mikel has helped shore up last season's seventh worst Championship defence, it has maybe come at the cost of an attacking threat.

Tyrese Campbell went closest to scoring when his deflected shot fizzed narrowly wide from 12 yards, but close season signing Steven Fletcher failed to make an impact from the bench and a claim for a late penalty instead ended up with fellow substitute Jacob Brown booked for diving.

In fact, it was Millwall who wasted the best chance to win it eight minutes from time when Jed Wallace countered quickly down the right on the counter-attack and squared for Connor Mahoney, whose shot was blocked by a desperate Tommy Smith.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett:

"Stoke are going to be a very physical team, the way they are set up this year. It made the game very hard. You have to play the game, not the opposition and we didn't do that.

"I was disappointed with the first half. When we had the chance to pass the ball, we didn't do it with enough quality. When we had a chance to compete and win second balls, we didn't do it with enough drive or desire.

"We matched them in the second half, got control of the game. We were the better team, although not much better. We tried to get things going but it's a testament to Stoke. They made it difficult."

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill:

"The referee has a decision to make and there is clear contact. Hutchinson comes straight into the back of Jacob. And Jacob gets to the ball first.

"That for me constitutes a penalty and it certainly does not constitute a dive and a booking. I am disappointed with that.

"We felt it was a game that was going to be decided by something like that or a set-piece. I don't think we ever looked like losing a goal. We were strong defensively. Our away form was poor last year. so we're not disappointed. I felt we were the better team out there."