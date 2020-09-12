Match ends, Bristol City 2, Coventry City 1.
Bristol City captain Tomas Kalas headed a late winner for the Robins as Coventry City's first game in the Championship since 2012 ended in defeat at Ashton Gate.
Kalas, named as the club's new skipper an hour before kick-off, met Jamie Paterson's corner inside the six-yard box to nod past goalkeeper Marko Marosi.
Paterson had earlier put the hosts in front inside the opening 20 seconds, converting Nahki Wells' low cross at the far post.
The visitors responded well to the early set back, carving out numerous opportunities before Matt Godden slotted an equaliser prior to the break.
Robins goalkeeper Daniel Bentley made a string of fine saves to prevent further damage during an open first half, including one brilliant one-handed stop to keep out Leo Ostigard's deflected header.
Callum O'Hare was at the heart of Coventry's good attacking play, nearly teeing up Godden for a second goal only for Kalas to divert his cross behind for a corner.
Bristol City, whose clearest sights of goal were wasted by Senegal striker Famara Diedhiou, improved after the interval but the game still looked destined for a draw until Kalas popped up with nine minutes left.
Having seen off Exeter City in the Carabao Cup first round last week, the result continues new head coach Dean Holden's winning start following his appointment in August.
Kalas 'growing into leadership' - post-match reaction
Bristol City boss Dean Holden:
"Tomas Kalas put together a motivational video for the players on Friday which he showed an hour before kick-off. He's taken it upon himself to be a leader.
"It was a great video - it was clips of some goals we've scored, big tackles, off the pitch and people bonding. There were some words of motivation, so the goosebumps were going afterwards.
"I had him in mind as captain in pre-season. It's got to be someone who has a winning mentality and puts demands on himself and the ones around him. He is growing in leadership and I'm really pleased for him."
Coventry City boss Mark Robins:
"It was a poor start from us after 20 seconds. We ended up out of shape and out of position and I bet they couldn't believe their luck.
"After that we settled down and thought we played some really good stuff. The belief was there, we didn't play with any fear, the goal we scored was good and at 1-1 we had some really good chances.
"There are things to be disappointed with because we've given the point away, they've not really hurt us too much. They have aspirations for promotion and we're looking at it slightly differently. There's enough to take heart from."
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 1Bentley
- 26VynerBooked at 52mins
- 22Kalas
- 23Moore
- 42MassengoSubstituted forBakinsonat 56'minutes
- 2Hunt
- 14Weimann
- 10Paterson
- 25RoweBooked at 14mins
- 9DiédhiouSubstituted forMartinat 56'minutes
- 21WellsSubstituted forSemenyoat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mawson
- 7Martin
- 13O'Leary
- 18Semenyo
- 19Eliasson
- 30Bakinson
- 43S Sessegnon
Coventry
- 1Marosi
- 2Ostigard
- 5McFadzean
- 15Hyam
- 16Pask
- 38HamerBooked at 12minsSubstituted forSheafat 60'minutes
- 6KellySubstituted forShipleyat 23'minutes
- 18Giles
- 11O'Hare
- 8AllenSubstituted forWalkerat 67'minutes
- 24Godden
Substitutes
- 4Rose
- 14Sheaf
- 19Walker
- 20Bakayoko
- 23Dabo
- 26Shipley
- 31Billson
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 2, Coventry City 1.
Post update
Offside, Coventry City. Marko Marosi tries a through ball, but Matt Godden is caught offside.
Post update
Leo Ostigard (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Martin (Bristol City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Pask (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Antoine Semenyo.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Andreas Weimann.
Post update
Hand ball by Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City).
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Marko Marosi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tommy Rowe (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.
Post update
Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).
Post update
Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Tommy Rowe.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Zak Vyner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 2, Coventry City 1. Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jamie Paterson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Callum O'Hare.
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ben Sheaf.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Antoine Semenyo replaces Nahki Wells.