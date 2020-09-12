Last updated on .From the section Championship

Coventry-born Jamie Paterson put Bristol City ahead inside the first 20 seconds

Bristol City captain Tomas Kalas headed a late winner for the Robins as Coventry City's first game in the Championship since 2012 ended in defeat at Ashton Gate.

Kalas, named as the club's new skipper an hour before kick-off, met Jamie Paterson's corner inside the six-yard box to nod past goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Paterson had earlier put the hosts in front inside the opening 20 seconds, converting Nahki Wells' low cross at the far post.

The visitors responded well to the early set back, carving out numerous opportunities before Matt Godden slotted an equaliser prior to the break.

Robins goalkeeper Daniel Bentley made a string of fine saves to prevent further damage during an open first half, including one brilliant one-handed stop to keep out Leo Ostigard's deflected header.

Callum O'Hare was at the heart of Coventry's good attacking play, nearly teeing up Godden for a second goal only for Kalas to divert his cross behind for a corner.

Bristol City, whose clearest sights of goal were wasted by Senegal striker Famara Diedhiou, improved after the interval but the game still looked destined for a draw until Kalas popped up with nine minutes left.

Having seen off Exeter City in the Carabao Cup first round last week, the result continues new head coach Dean Holden's winning start following his appointment in August.

Kalas 'growing into leadership' - post-match reaction

Bristol City boss Dean Holden:

"Tomas Kalas put together a motivational video for the players on Friday which he showed an hour before kick-off. He's taken it upon himself to be a leader.

"It was a great video - it was clips of some goals we've scored, big tackles, off the pitch and people bonding. There were some words of motivation, so the goosebumps were going afterwards.

"I had him in mind as captain in pre-season. It's got to be someone who has a winning mentality and puts demands on himself and the ones around him. He is growing in leadership and I'm really pleased for him."

Coventry City boss Mark Robins:

"It was a poor start from us after 20 seconds. We ended up out of shape and out of position and I bet they couldn't believe their luck.

"After that we settled down and thought we played some really good stuff. The belief was there, we didn't play with any fear, the goal we scored was good and at 1-1 we had some really good chances.

"There are things to be disappointed with because we've given the point away, they've not really hurt us too much. They have aspirations for promotion and we're looking at it slightly differently. There's enough to take heart from."